Everything seems to indicate that it is going to be a busy summer at the Real Madrid offices. Signings are going to arrive at the merengue club and even more so after Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard are going to leave the discipline next season.
Therefore, today, from 90min we want to show you the possible players that Real Madrid could sign for next season:
Harry Kane
There are many names that are being mentioned, but in recent days there is one that has been heard more than the rest, that of Harry Kane, the English striker is an option that those from the Bernabéu like but there is a problem, the high price that the Tottenham for the player’s departure. From the Spanish capital they see him as the perfect replacement for a Karim Benzema who will head to Saudi Arabia.
Kai Havertz
Another name that can come to the Spanish capital is that of Kai Havertz, who is in a Chelsea that needs to get rid of players for next season, the price of the German is 60 million euros.
Jude Bellingham
A player who seems to be coming is Jude Bellingham, the young talent from Borussia Dortmund could be close to taking a leap in his career and playing for Real Madrid, all the greats in Europe have raffled him off but the Merengue team has won integers to get their services. There is talk that this movement is agreed at 100 million euros plus another 20 in variables.
Gabri Veiga
Another of the names being considered in the Real Madrid board of directors is that of Gabri Veiga, the young Celta de Vigo midfielder has made a spectacular appearance in professional football and has already attracted the attention of the greats. The value of his clause is 40 million euros.
Alfonso Davies
Another of the players for whom Real Madrid has begun to pull strings to try to get their services is Alphonso Davies. The white club would have already contacted Bayern Munich to test the incorporation of the Canadian.
