America’s great sporting presence is not a coincidence, the reality is that the Eagles’ squad is very large and as the weeks go by, the players have been able to understand what André Jardine is looking for on the field of play. As if that were not enough, there are several men who on an individual level are signing a huge tournament, much more than what they had done a long time ago with the team from the country’s capital.
More news about the transfer market
Regardless of whether or not the club wins the Liga MX title in December, it is a fact that the winter market will be very busy for the Coapa team, both in terms of signings, as there are already several names on the table, as in departures, since although the board has several names that they no longer want within América, there are at least four players from the América squad who, due to their great presence, are attracting strong attention within Europe.
From the summer market to date, there are 4 Eagles footballers who have received surveys and close monitoring from teams in Europe. Sebastian Caceres, the most recent case, as we have reported, has a market within the major leagues because of what they are doing especially with their national team and its continuity seems complex. Furthermore, from Spain there have already been approaches Brian Rodriguez and Kevin Alvarezfinally, Ramon Juarez He has close monitoring from the Netherlands team.
