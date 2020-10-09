There has been silence in theaters for nearly 6 months due to Corona. Now multiplexes and single screens are going to open from October 15. In such a situation, the enthusiast of the film is eagerly waiting to see his favorite films on the big screen. However, Cinemahal will be run with full caution. Only 50 percent people will be able to sit in these.Multiplex owners have not earned any money in the past months. In this case, the owners have also prepared a plan for the next 3 months.According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar, in the month of November, films like Indu Ki Jawani, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Chalang, Sandeep and Pinky abscond, 99 Songs, Mimi, Tenet will be in theaters.

December

’83’, ‘Roohi Afzana’, ‘Death on the Nile’, ‘Wonderwoman’, ‘Dunne’ will be released in the month of December.

January

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘Aadhaar’, ‘Ram Prasad’s Thirteenth’, ‘Peter Rabbit’, ‘Everybody is Talking About Jamie’ will be released in January.

Diwali

‘Suraj on Mars Heavy’ is releasing on Diwali. At the same time, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmi Bomb’ is also being talked about to be released on the big screen at the same time.

You will be able to watch these movies after October 15

According to the report, the weekend of 16 October in the Delhi Circuit will release films like ‘War’, ‘Tanhaji’, ‘Shubh Mangal More Savdhan’, ‘Slap’, ‘Parasite’ and ‘John Wick’. In addition to Sushant’s film ‘Chichhore’, films released from February 28 to 8 months ago can be shown in some theaters.