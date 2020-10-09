Multiplex owners have not earned any money in the past months. In this case, the owners have also prepared a plan for the next 3 months.
November
According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar, in the month of November, films like Indu Ki Jawani, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Chalang, Sandeep and Pinky abscond, 99 Songs, Mimi, Tenet will be in theaters.
December
’83’, ‘Roohi Afzana’, ‘Death on the Nile’, ‘Wonderwoman’, ‘Dunne’ will be released in the month of December.
January
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘Aadhaar’, ‘Ram Prasad’s Thirteenth’, ‘Peter Rabbit’, ‘Everybody is Talking About Jamie’ will be released in January.
Diwali
‘Suraj on Mars Heavy’ is releasing on Diwali. At the same time, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmi Bomb’ is also being talked about to be released on the big screen at the same time.
You will be able to watch these movies after October 15
According to the report, the weekend of 16 October in the Delhi Circuit will release films like ‘War’, ‘Tanhaji’, ‘Shubh Mangal More Savdhan’, ‘Slap’, ‘Parasite’ and ‘John Wick’. In addition to Sushant’s film ‘Chichhore’, films released from February 28 to 8 months ago can be shown in some theaters.
Fear of Boycott harassing Laxmi Bomb makers?
.
Leave a Reply