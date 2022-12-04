The drivers in Formula 1 are sometimes seen as the twenty best drivers in the world. Now you might question that by figures with wealthy parents who like to see their son go off in front of an audience of millions, but hey; they are on the grid every week. It seems that the bank accounts of wealthy moms and dads aren’t suffering from the costs associated with crashes – or are they? This is the F1 driver who has done the most damage and this is what the teams have lost.

Online, F1 fanatics keep track of exactly who had to replace what when due to damage, and what the repair cost. This shows that the Haas F1 team paid the most expensive receipt. During the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Mick Schumacher completely folded his car. The costs: 2 million dollars (currently about 1.91 million euros).

That weekend is not known as the F1 weekend with the most damage. At the race at Silverstone, the total damage to the F1 cars was 4.3 million euros. That weekend, Zhou crashed badly, costing his team nearly 1.8 million euros. Over the entire season, the teams together lost almost 33 million euros in crashes.

The F1 driver with the most damage

Thanks to Mick Schumacher’s crash in Jeddah, he has spent the most euros in total. His counter stands at 3.7 million euros after the season. That is because of his crash in Saudi Arabia, but later he also crashed in Monaco, which required an investment of just over 1 million euros. Nicholas Latifi follows in second place with almost 3.2 million euros. He crashed hard twice for 1.5 and 1.2 million.

Valtteri Bottas is the driver with the least damage, followed by Max Verstappen. All in all, Verstappen cost his team 464,000 euros. Among the teams, Williams spent the most money on repairs; 4.5 million euros. McLaren had the smallest damage cost item with more than 1.3 million. Look at here the full overview.