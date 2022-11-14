Not France with its enormous countryside or the Netherlands with its nitrogen discussion, but Germany is by far the largest dairy producer in the European Union. This is evident from figures released today by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office publishes .

All three countries produced 2 percent less dairy last year than in the previous year. Italy (+4 percent) and Ireland (+6 percent) actually produced more. In total, a fraction more milk was produced in the EU last year than in 2020: 0.4 percent. Total production was 161 million tons of raw milk.

The vast majority of that raw milk (150.7 million tons) was supplied to dairies. In addition to full, semi-skimmed and skimmed milk, they also made 2.3 million tons of butter and 10.4 million tons of cheese from it.

29 kilos a day

Germany therefore still produces the most of the individual countries: 19 percent of the total. If you only look at yogurt, then even 29 percent comes from Germany. And although the Netherlands and France have the name of cheese producer, 23 percent of the cheese produced in Europe is also German. In the case of cheese, the Netherlands, with a share of 9 percent, only comes in fourth place after Germany, France and Italy. With acidified milk products such as yoghurt, the Netherlands is in second place with 15 percent of the total, again behind Germany. Furthermore, Poland, Ireland and Spain are also countries to consider when it comes to dairy production. Great Britain, which left the EU on January 31, 2020, has been excluded from the figures.

Another fact from Eurostat: the average production per cow was 7682 kilograms last year. The Netherlands is well above that with about 9,000 per cow. Converted that is 29 kilos per day, taking into account the days per year that a cow does not give milk. But Estonia comes in at 10,020 kg per cow and Denmark even at 10,097 kg per cow. Bulgaria (3628 kg per cow) and Romania (3362 kg per cow) are lagging behind. However, Eurostat writes: "There are a number of factors that can influence the milk yield of an individual cow and the figure given here is an average."

Worldwide

Are the figures set against global milk production – the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung has done so – then European champion Germany comes in fourth place. The United States produces almost three times as much as Germany, closely followed by India. Brazil is in third place.

The Netherlands remains the second largest exporter of agricultural products in the world after the US. This is because the Dutch population is much smaller than that of the other countries mentioned, and therefore consumes less itself. The Netherlands also imports agricultural products which it then processes and exports again. Then there are other animals that produce milk: sheep and goats. Greece is the frontrunner with almost 60 percent of the entire European production. Cyprus accounts for more than 20 percent in that category, so the other countries hardly participate in this.