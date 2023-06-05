This Sunday, June 4, and after the quick count in the elections in Coahuila and the State of Mexico, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) accepted the preliminary results.

They triumphed in Coahuila and lost the elections in Edomex, as their candidates had already announced: Manolo Jiménez and Alejandra del Moral, respectively.

However, not all the PRI members were happy with the results, since the PRI national spokeswoman, Paloma Sánchez, blamed the current governor Alfredo del Mazo for the Mexican defeat.

“This is what happens when a governor turns his back on his party and operates against it. Serious question: What embassy will @alfredodelmazo have negotiated?” he asked on his official Twitter account.

Even, when responding to a comment on his own account, he assured that Del Mazo left Edomex alone during the campaign “just like what happened in Sinaloa.”

Who was also upset with this result was a National Political Advisor of the party, Jorge Garcés, who went further and labeled Del Mazo as a “coward.”

First he began by saying that the party had not died, since they won in Coahuila despite losing their stronghold, that is, Edomex.

He said that in said state, the party is a PRI of “cacicazgos while that of Coahuila is the PRI’s essence: structure, loyalty and discipline.”

“The bravest was the governor Miguel Riquelme who gave everything. Alfredo Del Mazo was a coward, it is even rumored that he operated in favor of Morena, betraying the Mexican PRI base and its candidate. The PRI must change, from Peña Nieto the PRI members have become fifis,” he posted on his official Twitter account.

However, the national leader of the party, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, did not comment on the defeat in the State of Mexico and limited himself to boasting of the victory in Coahuila.