Between the teams already present in the competition and those descending from the UEFA champions leaguethis year we are enjoying the presence of great clubs in the second most important category of European football, the Europe League. The presence of teams like the FC Barcelonathe Arsenalthe Man Utd and the PSV along with the always competitive Real Betis, Royal Society, AS Roma… could make us think that we are actually witnessing the Champions League.
Less fortunate have been the eight teams that we will see below that, although they will continue to compete in Europe unlike the last ones in the group, they descend to the young Conference League having achieved third place during the Europa League group stage.
Group A had two clear dominators, Arsenal and PSV. The question was who would take the third place that gave the right to continue competing in Europe and who, on the contrary, would go home. Finally, the Bodø/Glimt The Norwegian has beaten Zürich by one point, so it will go on to play the Conference League.
The AEK Larnaca On the fifth and penultimate day, the Cypriot managed to pass to the Conference League by winning the face-to-face against Dynamo Kyiv which ends its participation this season in Europe after having achieved a single point in the Europa League.
In Group C, Real Betis dominated with an iron fist, getting 16 of a possible 18 points. Finally, on the last day, AS Roma got the second place in the group, relegating the Ludogorets to Conference League.
Group D had emotion until the end. With the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Belgian team already classified as first in the group and Mälmo mathematically eliminated after a disastrous stint in the competition, matchday six saw them pass as second in the group FC Union Berlinsending to Sporting Braga to Conference.
The last day of Group E had less interest, with Real Sociedad and Manchester United already classified mathematically as first and second (the order was yet to be known) and the Omonia Nicosia outside of Europe with 0 points, which gives it the third place that entitles the Conference League to Sheriff Tiraspol Moldavian.
A tremendous scrum, that’s what the group stage of the Europa League in Group F has been. Feyenoord dutch, the Midtjylland danish, the Latium and the Sturm The Austrian team competed until the last minute, finishing all four tied on 8 points, leaving Sturm last in the group and seeing Lazio relegated to the Conference League.
With the Freiburg as the first of the group and the Olympiacos eliminated, it remained to be seen who was relegated to the Conference League between the Nantes and the Qarabağa fate that the Azeris have finally suffered.
Tension until the end that was finally resolved with the total elimination of the Red Starrelegation to Conference Trabzonspor and the pass as second in the group of Monacofinishing the Ferencvaros Hungarian first of Group H.
Bodø/Glimt
AEK Larnaca
Ludogorets
Sporting Braga
Sheriff Tiraspol
Latium
Qarabağ
Trabzonspor
