Ducati unbeatable in 2024?

KTM has declared in no uncertain terms that it is aiming for the title in 2024 and even Aprilia is certainly not at the start in MotoGP to participate. Ducati responded to the ambitions of the two competing European manufacturers by incorporating the eight-time world champion into the rider squad Marc Marquez who in 2024 will drive a ‘customer’ Desmosedici entrusted to the Gresini team.

Marc Marquez will not be the only new purchase for Ducati given that the Pramac team will see the change between Johann Zarco (destined for Lucio Cecchinello’s Honda LCR team) and Franco Morbidelli. The 2017 Moto2 world champion will thus join his VR46 riders academy teammates Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi and will have the same bike as the reigning world champion, a more advanced Ducati than the one Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini will have .

The riders of the VR46 team, in fact, will have the same technical condition as the Marquez brothers, i.e. the Ducati GP-23s which will be inherited by the official team and the Pramac team, who will instead have the four GP-24 bikes at their disposal. When asked what Ducati will have in 2024 Marc Marquez responded thus to the microphones of the official MotoGP website: “I will have the bike that will win this year’s championship. I will have the 2023 bike, but I don’t know if there will be an evolution and how it will eventually materialize.”

Much will depend on the progress of next season. If KTM and Aprilia were to actually grow to the point of calling into question the supremacy of Ducati, it cannot be ruled out that, if Marquez had a good score in the Riders’ standings, the Borgo Panigale company could then decide to update the GP-23 which will be in the hands of Marc Marquez to increase the chances that the titles will remain in Emilia also in the next championship.