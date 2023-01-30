Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

During the energy crisis, the costs of electricity, diesel and petrol have risen enormously. Electric car or combustion engine, who will drive cheaper in the future?

Frankfurt am Main – Actually, it was already clear: The electric car will overtake the combustion engines. But the energy crisis has reshuffled the cards, because electricity prices are going crazy. Last year they were Electricity costs almost on par with diesel and petrol, although electric cars have always been considered cheaper in terms of energy costs. In the meantime Even the combustion engine at VW has a future again. How will the costs for electric cars and combustion engines develop in the future? Which drive form will be cheaper?

company PwC Germany industry Auditing, tax advice, business advice employee 13,000 head office Frankfurt am Main

According to experts, electric cars will be a year more expensive than combustion engines

According to estimates by the consulting firm PwC, it can be assumed that electric cars will be cheaper than combustion engines in the coming years. According to this, it could be a little more expensive for drivers of electric cars in 2023. In the meantime, the costs for electric cars could therefore exceed those for diesel and petrol. However, next year lower costs for electric cars can be expected again.

Electricity prices are set to fall from 2024: “Costs for electric cars will be lower in the long term”

“From 2024, the charging current price should fall again, in particular due to falling procurement costs,” says the analysis. The experts expect that electricity prices will fall again from 2024. In all likelihood, this also applies to diesel and petrol, but the extent of the expected relaxation here will probably be less than for crude oil due to the simultaneous increase in CO2 taxes on finished fuels.

Electric cars are considered to be cheaper in terms of energy costs compared to combustion engines. © dpa/Christoph Soeder

“The average energy costs of an electric car are and will probably remain lower than those of a combustion engine in the long term,” says PwC. The company goes on to describe: “The comparison of energy costs for electric and combustion engine vehicles shows a clear advantage for electromobility. We expect this advantage to last for years to come.”

Experts believe in the future of electric cars – if the conditions are right

However, some conditions would have to be met for this. Automakers would have to move accordingly and increase the range of electric cars. After all, many producers have been relying more and more on hydrogen since the energy crisis. On Chinese automaker is already mass-producing hydrogen cars. Also BMW wants to mass-produce hydrogen cars. If electric cars continue to appeal to a smaller target group in the future, it is likely that driving electric cars will not become cheaper.

Because the infrastructure would have to be adapted accordingly. In particular, the charging structure must be expanded for this: “This includes making suitable public areas available and speeding up planning and approval processes,” as the e-mobility expert Heiko Seitz opposite dpa explained.

Combustion engines vs. e-cars: Car market professor expects a significant drop in demand for electric cars

Not all experts are so confident. Auto market professor Ferdinand Dudenhöffer expects demand to cool down noticeably because, for example, subsidies for hybrid cars would expire and those for electric cars would be reduced. The auditors from Deloitte also recently said: “If electricity prices remain at this high level, we will only see 7.6 million electric cars in Germany in 2030.” However, the political goal is 15 million.