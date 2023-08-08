This doesn’t look like a fair fight…

Hoho, not so quick with those conclusions, eh? The original BMW 8 Series, codenamed E31 and only available as a two-door coupé, debuted in 1989, with a choice of turboless V8 and V12 engines. The contemporary equivalent, call it a second generation if you will, is available in convertible (G14), coupe (G15) and four-door Gran Coupé (G16) body styles.

Power comes from a turbocharged straight-six, petrol or diesel, plus a 530bhp twin-turbocharged V8, which came in 2018. But then BMW’s M division decided it wanted a piece of this pie too, and the M8 was born.

And M stands for ‘Meeeeeeeeer power’, right?

Um… yes. The full-fat M8 Competition you see here is powered by the 4.4-liter V8 engine that was also found in the BMW M5, with 625 hp and 750 Nm that ends up at all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. That translates into a 0-100 time of 3.2 seconds and an unrestricted top speed, if you’ve ticked the Driver’s Package like we did, of 304km/h. This is the strongest (non-hybrid) production car BMW has ever built.

And what does that old-timer have in return for power?

During its nine years in production, the E31 was available as 840 (4.0-litre and 4.4-litre) and 850 (5.0, 5.4 and 5.6 V12). But it was very, very close to whether there had also been an M8 of that first generation. BMW secretly built one, with a 6.0-liter V12 of 550 hp, but never continued series production (sniff…).

Anyway, back in the real world; our example, or rather that of owner Debbie, is a well-used and pampered, all-original 4.4-litre V8 with 286 hp and 420 Nm, with rear-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic. So slightly less power than the contemporary M8.

Will they drive quite differently?

First of all, you have to take into account what the main purpose in life of these two is: grand tour, So. And in that regard, the E31 is a brilliant car, with its hugely comfortable interior, relaxed power delivery (0-100 takes 6.6 seconds in the manual and 7.1 seconds in the automatic) and well-mannered handling.

The M8 Competition is a completely different beast, with its equally effortless and endless acceleration, infinite grip and rather stiff chassis. There is no doubt that it is a phenomenally fast car, but you could also say that its qualities as a grand tourer suffer a bit.

We don’t need to talk about which one looks better?

That wedge shape, with that long nose with pop-up headlights – the E31 is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful cars BMW has ever produced. Which also means that the ‘always tricky second album’ was always going to be, er… well, tricky.

While the modern 8 Series has quite a few quirks from him here and there, with its larger grille and slightly bloated body, it’s not quite the head turner that the original is. So will we look back on this one in a few years with the kind of warm feelings we now have for the old one? We dare to doubt it…