There is no doubt that The Elder Scrolls Online it has not stopped growing. Despite the pandemic, the MMO of Bethesda It did not stop having support and the pertinent thing was done so that the users had a worthy experience.

To date, all the additional content of The Elder Scrolls Online has focused on the subject of stories and that seems to work very well for Bethesda. There is no reason to get out of line.

The most recent story, the one that led us to Skyrim it was full of vampires and werewolves. Through this expansion we learned how people lived many years ago in this era. Obviously, the world situation caused readjustments in Bethesda Y The Elder Scrolls Online was no exception and, just in January, there was a presentation of what was coming for TESO.

What’s coming in the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online

It is worth emphasizing that the content planned for gamers The Elder Scrolls Online is thinking for all users and not just for veterans. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that expansions are put aside, because it seems that they are only intended for experienced players and not new ones.

Bethesda tells us that the chapters, which will be four in this new stage of The Elder Scrolls Online, are designed for all players and not just for a handful who already have a certain level playing. Finally, ESO is about a game where you can choose your own path to play however you want.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood It will be a mix of cultures where the Imperials meet the Argonian and there have been conflicts over the years. All of this is not just a prequel to Oblivion, is a story of its own. Then we have Leyawiin, the hub and it will have the NPCs that you expect in an adventure like this.

Another of the locations that await you in The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood It’s Gideon. This site is run by the Argonians, so you are going to face several cultures in one place. On the other hand, this is a site that first came out in 1994 on The Elder Scrolls Arena.

You will no longer go alone

Blackwood it has a companion system. It is not about setting up a company within the game and going to build an industry within The Elder Scrolls OnlineOn the contrary, it is someone who will accompany you throughout this new story that includes some mysteries without to resolve.

Now, it all starts in Leyawiin, a place that fans of Oblivion they remember (very fondly). All this was aimed at making players feel at home in some way, although we are also talking about users who have been playing the franchise for more than ten years.

Also, let us pay attention that The Elder Scrolls Online It is a prequel, as its story takes 800 years before it ends Oblivion. As we mentioned, this is an original / own TESO story and that means that you feel a world full of details in each of the sites you visit.

But, let’s go back to Leyawiin, a place with wide roads, buildings with attractive architecture, many bridges, chapels and so on. You can’t expect less from a key hub where you can find many NPCs with whom you can engage in conversations full of data and adventures that will be waiting for you.

Dungeons that take you to hell

Well, what would be additional content for an MMORPG of this size if they do not put new dungeons in which you will have to raffle like the big ones? Yes, The Elder Scrolls: Blackwood It will come with portals that you will have to search for – because they come out randomly – that put you in dungeons of public events.

Entering these sites will put you in a fight against a boss who is a bit more broken than normal. You would think that these kinds of additions are a cliché, but it is something that is appreciated, because it is part of the gaming experience that MMORPGs offer.

The combats in the portals are not easy, you feel on more than one occasion that the enemies corner you and do not leave you spaces. Be careful, going through all these dungeons are the direct access to Deadlands from Oblivion.

Other important details about The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood It is the return of several characters that contribute a lot to the Fan Service. We will have Eveli from Orsinium, Dremora Lyranth from Shadowfen, and plenty of stories that feel like detective investigation.

Who are the characters that accompany you in The Elder Scrolls Online?

As we mentioned previously, much emphasis is placed on the companions who can accompany you in the new story of The Elder Scrolls Online. You will have someone by your side all the time thanks to the ‘companion system’: Bastian Hallix and Mirri.

What are adventure companions not for? Well, let’s not lose sight of the fact that other players are not replaced for the content that is presented at the end of the game and it is also not in the PVP, finally, it is about being accompanied around Tamriel.

To better understand the role of these partners, we can tell you that they fill in incomplete parts. The joke is also that you know how to use them, because they are not just about being there and helping you with the ‘quests’, you have to choose their skills and equip them properly so that they are really useful.

Another important piece of information on the subject of colleagues in The Elder Scrolls Online it’s the way your teammates attack. You have to choose the order in which you want these characters to execute their abilities. Do not stop investing time in this section so that you do not stay halfway in the Deadlands.

Blackwood will bring many improvements to The Elder Scrolls Online

Let’s not lose sight of The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood comes with many improvements to the gaming experience. So what you buy not only includes chapters and content, it comes with many adjustments so that the game has a remarkable ‘quality of life’ – so to speak -.

To give you a better idea, the story tutorial comes with an option for players where they can choose their path from the base game chapters. You will also have a system of weekly tasks which you do not have to follow all the time and in return you will get currency to buy items.

Blackwood clearly is an opportunity to return or continue your story within The Elder Scrolls Online. What we could barely play and was a very small part of the ‘enchilada’, so surely we will have more details to reveal eventually about this MMORPG of Bethesda who continues to contribute a lot to his fans.



