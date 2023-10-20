This week, Chivas announced the reintegration of Alexis Vega, Cristián Calderón and Raúl Martínez to the club’s daily work. The idea of the Verde Valle team after the indiscipline, especially of the first for the simple fact of being eternal repeat offenders, was to completely remove them from the team, however, an economic agreement was not reached and in addition, there was already danger of being sued with FIFA by the players’ agents, a problem that in Guadalajara they have decided to completely avoid.
Even so, the idea is to release the two players at the end of the tournament, with Calderón it will be easy since his contract ends. With Vega, with six months of his current contract ahead, the issue becomes complicated. The club hopes for a low-income sale or an exchange with the clubs that show their interest in Alexis, one of them Cruz Azul and the reality is that there are pieces in the machine that could well interest Verde Valle.
There are at least four players in Cruz Azul who could be of interest in Chivas. The first of them Sebastian Jurado, the flock wants a goalkeeper for the next tournament and the goalkeeper has the hours counted on the machine. Furthermore, there is the case of Rodrigo Huescas, surveyed by Guadalajara in summer without success. must be added to Carlos Rodriguez, a player who has lost weight in the light blues and who could have real interest in a change of scenery towards the pearl of Guadalajara. Lastly, there is the case of Angel Sepúlvedawho indeed already has a failed past in Chivas, but who today is the best Mexican scorer in Liga MX.
