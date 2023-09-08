At the IAA we also found three BMW M3 Touring, which is of course not really news. Yet they catch the eye, literally and figuratively.

When the IAA was held in Frankfurt (the last time Autoblog attended in 2019), it was a big car party. Brands that had rented three halls for all their scoops, halls full of car brands with hard-hitting news and therefore, above all, a lot of cars. Now that the IAA in Munich is officially more of a mobility show, automakers have to share the stage with so much more. Automotive organizations, suppliers, technology developers and even tuners that remind us of Essen 2022.

BMW M3 Touring with colours

At least, the trio of BMW M3 Tourings that Zettl brought to the IAA looks very Essen-esque. The three BMWs are a project of Zettl, an automotive interiors retailer, JP Performance, a tuner, and Hubauer, a BMW parts supplier. All well and good, but it is mainly the result that stands out. Literal.

Take the first of the three, probably the most notable. The exterior is Individual Mint Green, which is already striking. The interior offers a stark contrast thanks to purple upholstery! And not just a contrast color in the seats, no, almost everything is purple, even the roof headliner. Intense, especially. It works in a bizarre way, but really only if you like extreme. A set of rims and the subtle front lip and grille from Vorsteiner completes the picture.

In terms of exterior, the same applies to this black one, although other rims were chosen here. This BMW M3 Touring seems to be a bit of a Kinder Surprise egg. From the outside it is actually perfect, nice and dark and subdued. The interior is tennis ball colored. Again a stark contrast. This time a slightly darker second color is added thanks to gray areas in the seats and on the steering wheel.

The third BMW M3 Touring is almost beautiful. The dark blue exterior with a kind of bronze-colored rims looks good on the Touring. The interior is also a mix of bright colors, but with a dark theme. The bright colors really give a nice accent. Cool!

Customization

Nice that Zettl has made a few special interiors for these BMW M3 Tourings, but their idea is that everything is custom made. For example, the above loose chairs were also on the stand to show that you can’t make it up so crazy. Would you do one of the three Tourings, or do you have a cool color scheme in mind?

