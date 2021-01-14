In Cantando 2020 (El Trece, at 10:45 p.m.), the first semifinal of the reality show produced by LaFlia, a Marcelo Tinelli company, took place.

The couples that faced each other on the track were that of Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi against Tyago Griffo and Gladys La Bomba Tucumana, who returned to the track after having obtained a medical discharge. In the semifinal, she sang two songs with her son and Lissa Vera, from Bandana, her replacement during the galas in which she was ill, accompanied Tyago on the other two songs.

The competing pairs performed four songs each. The members of the jury –Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán– They were casting their votes as the duels took place.

Gladys La Bomba Tucumana returned to the track of Cantando 2020 with her son Tyago Griffo after having been ill with Covid. Capture TV.

In the first round, Tyago Griffo sang with Lissa Vera. Together, they performed “La mediauelta”, in Luis Miguel’s version. For their part, Cachete Sierra and Inbal Comedi made “La flor más bella”, by Memphis La Blusera. After the jury vote, the result was tie: each pair got a point.

In the second round, Tyago sang with his mother Gladys La Bomba Tucumana. They performed “Garganta con arena”, by Cacho Castaña.

Excited to be able to sing again after having suffered Covid, at the end of the topic, The bomb started crying. Her son hugged her and couldn’t hold back the tears either. In turn, Cachete and Inbal performed “Sometimes I come back”, by Catupecu Machu. The jury awarded the couple of Gladys and Tyago.

In the third round, Tyago Griffo and Lissa Vera sang “Déjame llorar”, by Ricardo Montaner. The Agustín Sierra and Inbal Comedi couple performed “Matador”, from Los Fabulosos Cadillacs. The jury awarded the couple of Tyago Griffo and Lissa Vera.

In the fourth round, Tyago Griffo and Gladys La Bomba Tucumana chose to sing “You”, in the Luis Miguel version. Later, Cachete Sierra and Inbal Comedi performed “La mano de Dios”, by Rodrigo. The jury awarded the pair of La Bomba Tucumana and Tyago Griffo.

By the jury’s verdict, the couple of Tyago Griffo and Gladys La Bomba Tucumana / Lissa Vera added a total of 4 points. That of Cachete Sierra and Inbal Comedi, 1 point. The decision was left to the public, whose vote is worth 4 points. The viewers, with 58.7 percent of the votes, consecrated finalists to Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi.

Today, Thursday, in the second semifinal they will face Ángela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta against Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari. Friday will be the grand finale of Singing 2020. The winning team will obtain as a prize the sum of 500,000 pesos.

Cantando 2020: in the first semifinal, Gladys La Bomba Tucumana and Tyago Griffo faced Cachete Sierra and Inbal Comedi. The decision was left to the public. Capture TV.

ACE