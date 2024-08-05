Home page World

From: Julian Baumann

Press Split

According to the definition, a country in Europe has no capital and no clear head of state. © IMAGO/Fleig /Eibner-Pressefoto

A neighboring state of Baden-Württemberg has, by definition, no capital and also no clear head of state.

more on the subject This neighboring state of Baden-Württemberg has neither a capital nor a head of state

Stuttgart – What is a capital? The answer to this question seems simple, but a look at our neighboring countries shows that it is not always so clear. Berlin is the federal capital, while Stuttgart and Munich are state capitals and Freiburg is often unofficially referred to as the “Black Forest capital”. The question of the capital is also clearly answered in the states directly bordering Baden-Württemberg, or is it? BW24 read, which country in Europe has neither a capital nor a clear head of state.

Incidentally, Baden-Württemberg is also home to Germany’s most unusual “gourmet capital”.