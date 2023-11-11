A few days after knowing who will win the crown, the prestigious Miss Universe beauty pageant generated expectations among the public around the world because for 2023 the rules of the contest were modified due to the entry of American and Thai partners. Despite this, another piece of news generated surprise among fans of the competition: a country that never participated in the contest will join for the first time.

Which country will join together to compete in Miss Universe and who is its representative?

Let us remember that the miss Universe It had its first edition in 1952, that is, the contest has been held for 71 consecutive years. The country we are talking about has never participated in the contest. This is Pakistan and its first representative in history is Erica Robin. On Instagram, she was excited to be the pioneer to represent the Arab nation.

“When I was young, I always watched Miss Universe and used to believe that a woman from Pakistan couldn’t join the best Olympics of its kind. But I also know in my heart that nothing is impossible and now having the title of Miss Universe Pakistan and being able to use my platform for good change and transformation. I firmly believe that dreams come true. Keep dreaming and keep working for your dreams,” she wrote on Instagram.

Erica Robin, 24, is the first Miss Universe Pakistan in history. Photo: Instagram / Erica Robin

What time to see the final of Miss Universe 2023?

For users from Peru and other countries abroad, the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe It can be seen next Saturday, November 18 at these times:

Peru: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Ecuador: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Mexico: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Bolivia: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Venezuela: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm United States (Florida): 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Chili: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Brazil: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Spain: 2.00 am on Sunday, November 19