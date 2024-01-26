This Thursday, Kenneth Smith – a convicted murderer in the United States – became the first person in the world to be executed by nitrogen gas.

The same day, A man in Japan was sentenced to death by hanging for an arson attack that killed 36 people.

The number of executions is increasing globally, even though many countries have abolished the use of the death penalty.

What follows is a review of the situation of capital punishment in the world.

Countries that still use capital punishment

According to the latest figures compiled by the NGO Amnesty International in 2022, 55 countries had the death penalty still in force.

Nine of them imposed it only for the most serious crimes, such as multiple murders or war crimes.

23 maintained it, but had not used it in at least 10 years.

How many people are executed each year?

Amnesty International's data is a combination of official figures, media reports and information provided by death row inmates, their families and representatives.

In some cases an exact quantification is not possible.

China does not disclose information about its use of the death penalty.

Excluding China, Amnesty International recorded 883 executions worldwide in 2022.

The figure exceeds the 579 people executed in 2021 by 53% and is the highest record since 2017.

However, it is much lower than the numbers corresponding to 1988, 1989 or 2015, when more than 1,500 people were executed in a single year.

Amnesty International says at least 2,016 death sentences were imposed in 52 countries in 2022.

While in 2021, there were at least 2,052 death sentences issued in 56 countries.

Many prisoners spend many years on death row before their execution takes place.

The countries that apply the death penalty the most

In 2022, executions were carried out in 20 countries, two more than the 18 that did so in 2021.

Amnesty International believes China uses the death penalty more than any other country. It is estimated that he executes thousands of people a year, but there is no way to confirm this.

Apart from China, the countries that executed the most people were Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United States.

How much has the number of executions changed in each country?

Amnesty International highlights 11 countries that execute people on a recurring basis each year.

These are China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Vietnam and Yemen.

He also believes that North Korea “is probably using the death penalty at a sustained rate,” but cannot independently verify this.

Saudi Arabia's execution toll in 2022 was the highest in 30 years.

Five countries: Bahrain, Comoros, Laos, Niger and South Korea, sentenced people to death in 2022, after several years without having applied the maximum punishment.

In contrast, in the United States the number of executions has decreased from a peak in 1999.

How many people have been executed for drug crimes?

Amnesty International says there were 325 executions for drug crimes worldwide in 2022, including:

In 2023, Singapore executed the first woman in almost 20 years. Saridewi Djaman was convicted of heroin trafficking in 2018.

How many countries have abolished the death penalty?

Currently, the list of countries without the death penalty is 112, compared to only 48 in 1991.

In 2022, six countries abolished the death penalty fully or partially.

Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic eliminated it completely.

Equatorial Guinea and Zambia announced that it was limited to the punishment of the most serious crimes.

In April 2023, Malaysia's parliament also voted to abolish the mandatory death penalty for 11 serious crimes, including murder and terrorism.

Ghana's parliament approved the complete abolition of the death penalty in July 2023.

How the death penalty is carried out in the world

Saudi Arabia was the only country to include beheading as a form of execution in 2022.

Other methods included hanging, lethal injection, and death by shooting.

In the United States, the state of Alabama executed Kenneth Smith using nitrogen gas.

He was the first person to be executed by this method. Her lawyers described the untested method as a “cruel and unusual” punishment and unsuccessfully presented several appeals to stop the execution.

Alabama and two other U.S. states approved the use of nitrogen because drugs commonly used in lethal injections have become harder to find.

The shortage of these drugs has contributed to the decline in the use of the death penalty throughout the United States.

Click to read more stories from BBC News Mundo.

Remember that you can receive our notifications. Download the latest version of the app and activate them so you don't miss our best content.