In recent years, Venezuela has experienced one of the largest migrations in its historyMore than 7.7 million people, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have left the country seeking protection and a better life.

Many have gone to Colombia, others to Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Panama, and some have even reached the United States. And although there are those who have already built a life elsewhere, many had hoped to return after the presidential election.

According to the international agency EFE, “abroad, Only about 69,211 Venezuelans were eligible to vote -in the face of countless government obstacles-, a tiny fraction of the nearly five million Venezuelan citizens, of the nearly eight million who emigrated, according to data from the UN Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants, a figure that the Government reduces to two million.”

The five countries in the world with the largest number of Venezuelans, according to UNHCR

Spain : 477,400, according to UNHCR Of the more than 400,000 Venezuelans of legal age who reside in this country, only 24,770 were able to register to vote due to bureaucratic obstacles, among them Antonio Ledezma, former mayor of Caracas and spokesman for the opposition in the European country, who went to the polling station in Madrid to support his compatriots knowing that he would not be able to vote, since he had not been able to register because he does not have a valid passport.

In United States: There are 545,200 Venezuelans, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Thousands of Venezuelans celebrated their country's elections throughout the afternoon in New York – in which the majority were unable to vote.

Brazil is the third country with the most Venezuelan migrants has been received, with some 560,000 currently living In at least 34 cities in Brazil, hundreds of Venezuelans took to the streets to express their support for González Urrutia, amid a festive atmosphere and singing refrains such as "We will return home" and "Free Venezuela."

In Peru there are approximately 1.5 million Venezuelans reported the international media CNN, the second country in the world.

In Colombia, the country with the most Venezuelan migrants, with almost 2.8 millionAccording to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), only 7,012 were eligible to vote because, according to various organisations, they encountered many difficulties in registering.

