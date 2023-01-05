Some twenty countries and territories have imposed new sanitary restrictions for the entry of travelers from China, the most populous country in the world, which is facing an outbreak of covid-19 after the lifting of its strict coronavirus control measures.

Travelers to and from China could multiply since Beijing announced the end, as of Sunday, of the mandatory quarantines upon arrival in its territory, the last vestige of its so-called “zero covid” strategy.

The following is a list of places that have implemented mandatory COVID-19 tests for those arriving from China, which Beijing condemned as “unacceptable.”

(Also: Covid-19: Chinese official figures do not reflect the true impact of the outbreak)

USA

USA starts this Thursday to require a negative covid-19 test taken within two days prior to departureor documents showing that the passenger has recovered from the virus in the last 90 days, for those arriving from China.

(Continue reading: USA: Joe Biden will give a speech on one of the biggest challenges of his government)

PCR or antigen tests “administered and monitored by health services or an authorized provider” are allowed, according to the US Center for Disease Control. The rules also apply to those coming from Hong Kong and Macao.

Canada

Canada asks travelers from China to show a negative Covid test taken more than two days before their departure.

Restrictions implemented by countries in Europe

As of Thursday, those arriving from China to France must present a PCR or rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before the flight. Italy and Spain have also imposed covid-19 testing requirements, as have Germany and Austria, which require “at least one rapid antigen test.”

The European Union indicated this week that “strongly urges” member states to require coronavirus tests for passengers from China and that upon arrival they are subjected to a test through “random tests”.

(Also: European Union: recommends requesting covid tests from travelers from China)

Belgium decided on Wednesday afternoon to impose a negative covid test on passengers who make a direct flight between China and their country, without specifying when the measure will come into force.

From Thursday, visitors from China to the UK will be required to present a negative test before boarding the flight.

For its part, Sweden announced this Thursday that travelers from China must show a negative covid-19 test as of January 7. Some passengers, such as Swedish citizens and residents of the European Union, will be exempt.

(Keep reading: Putin orders a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 and 7)

Since the relaxation of the measures, pharmacies have presented shortages

Middle East and Africa assume new rules

Israel demands covid-19 test from foreigners coming from China, with a testing center set up to test those who volunteer.

Qatar asks travelers from China to present a negative PCR test taken less than 48 hours before departure, the Gulf country’s Ministry of Health said. Those who are infected upon arrival must be isolated, the QNA news agency reported.

(You may be interested in: Israel: Netanyahu returns to power in the most right-wing government in history)

In the case of Morocco, The North African country took some of the strictest measures, outright banning visitors from China. The ban came into force on Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice “to avoid a new wave of contamination in Morocco,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Ghana’s foreign ministry said that starting Friday, all people arriving from China will be required to present a negative test taken before departure and undergo another test upon arrival.

Eastern countries also limit the entry of travelers

Since PCR tests were no longer mandatory, it is not known exactly how many cases there are

Japan was one of the first countries to impose new rules for arrivals from China, with the requirement to present a negative test for covid-19. Those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days at a designated facility, and Tokyo will limit the arrival of flights from mainland China.

The island of Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory, also requires tests for covid-19, and the state press agency CNA reported that travelers from the mainland must undergo a saliva test upon arrival.

(Also read: Why are tensions growing again between China and Taiwan?)

South Korea also took steps and imposed a covid test before and after arriving on visitors from china. Those arriving from Hong Kong and Macao are included in the rules.

India requires visitors from China and other Asian countries to present a negative covid test taken less than 72 hours before departure.

Oceania also joins international measures

Australia, for its part, asks visitors from China, including Hong Kong and Macao, show a negative covid-19 test before arrival, citing Beijing’s “lack of extensive information” about the outbreak.

(We invite you to read: Video: the shocking moment when two helicopters collided in Australia)

Other strategies on the table

A committee of European Union health experts has ruled in favor of systematically testing travelers from China for covid before they leave for Europe, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission.

The experts also examined other Commission proposals, such as the mandatory nature of the mask on flights from Chinathe control of the water used in airplanes and a reinforcement of the tests, with sequencing of the covid-19 positives, to identify possible new variants.

(It may interest you: Harry accuses the royal family of passing information about him and Meghan to the press)

“These measures should target the most appropriate flights and airports and be applied in a coordinated manner (in the EU) to ensure their effectiveness,” a spokesperson said.

China will act in ‘reciprocity’ in the face of limitations

Every day more than 100 ambulances arrive at the hospital

China on Tuesday condemned the imposition of covid tests in several countries around the world on travelers from that country, faced with an unprecedented wave of cases.

“Some countries have established entry restrictions aimed exclusively at Chinese travelers. This has no scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable.”said Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry.

China could “take countermeasures, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity,” he warned.

(Also: ‘Tragic battle’ in Chinese hospitals, after the spread of the covid)

Dr. Chen Erzhen, Vice President of Ruijin Hospital and a member of the Shanghai Covid Expert Council, He stated that his hospital receives 1,600 emergency admissions a day -twice as many as before the restrictions were lifted-, of which 80% are covid patients.

“Every day more than 100 ambulances arrive at the hospital,” he explains, and half of the emergency patients are over 65 and, therefore, more vulnerable.

AFP