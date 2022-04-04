A US Air Force aircraft test-drops a B61-12 bomb in December 2021. That bomb can house a nuclear warhead for use in wartime. / Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised public fears of the use of nuclear weapons in Europe or against the United States. This level of concern had not been seen since the end of the Cold War.

NATO countries have been blindsided by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s implicit threats to use nuclear weapons against “whoever interferes with us” in Ukraine, and by placing additional nuclear officers on shifts under a “special regime”. combat duty”.

NATO and Russia have nuclear weapons throughout Europe



Both Russia and the United States have thousands of nuclear weapons, most of which are at least five times more powerful than the atomic bombs that leveled Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Among them are some 1,600 on each side capable of hitting targets around the world. the world.

These numbers are close to the limits allowed by the 2011 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, often called “New START,” which is the only currently active nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States. Their arsenals include intercontinental ballistic missiles, better known as ICBMs, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles, as well as specialized aircraft-launched missiles. Many of those missiles can be equipped with multiple nuclear warheads that can be launched on different targets.

To ensure countries abide by limits on warheads and missiles, the treaty includes systems for both parties to monitor and verify compliance. By 2018, both Russia and the United States had fulfilled their New START obligations, and in early 2021 the treaty was extended for an additional five years.

Both countries’ nuclear arsenals also include hundreds of smaller nuclear weapons, which are not covered by any treaty. Russia now has almost 2,000 of them, about 10 times more than the United States, according to the most widely cited non-governmental estimates.

About half of the roughly 200 short-range U.S. weapons are believed to be deployed in five NATO countries in Europe: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, though their locations are neither confirmed nor denied by the United States. In times of war, Allied planes would take off from those locations and fly to their targets before dropping the bombs.

US and Russian nuclear weapon sites around the world



Two other NATO members, France and the UK, also have their own nuclear arsenals. They have several hundred nuclear weapons each, far fewer than the nuclear superpowers. France has both submarine-launched nuclear missiles and aircraft-launched nuclear cruise missiles; the UK only has nuclear weapons to be launched from submarines. Both countries have publicly disclosed the size and nature of their stockpiles, but neither is or has been a party to US-Russia arms control agreements.

The United States, the United Kingdom and France protect other NATO allies under their “nuclear umbrellas,” in accordance with NATO’s commitment that an attack on any one ally will be considered an attack on the entire alliance.

China’s nuclear arsenal is currently similar in size to the UK and French arsenals. But it is growing rapidly, and some US officials fear that China is seeking parity with the United States. China, France and the UK are not bound by any arms control treaties.

India, Pakistan and Israel have dozens of nuclear weapons each. None of them have signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, in which the signatories committed to limit the possession of nuclear weapons to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, each of whom already possessed nuclear weapons. before you sign it.

North Korea, which also possesses dozens of nuclear weapons, signed that treaty in 1985 but withdrew in 2003. North Korea has repeatedly tested nuclear weapons and the missiles that carry them.

There have been nuclear weapons in other countries. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the republics that became Belarus, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan had nuclear weapons of Soviet origin on their soil. In exchange for international guarantees for their security, all three countries transferred their weapons to Russia.

Fortunately, none of these weapons have been used in war since the US bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. But, as recent events remind us, the risk of their use remains a terrifying possibility.

