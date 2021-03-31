Spain faces Kosovo this Wednesday, March 31, in another decisive match for the qualification of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The national team needs to meet their best version again to unblock their football and avoid future surprises. For its part, the Kosovar team is looking for its first victory in this qualifying phase. Nevertheless, the party will have a special nuance, since Spain does not recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

To be or not to be, that is the question

Nationalist movements have been present in Kosovar history for some time. Nevertheless, the conflict between Kosovo and Serbia reached a new dimension after the war from 1998 to 1999. The intervention of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) troops put an end to the fight, but the cessation of arms also failed to reach an agreement between the different ethnic groups in conflict. Finally, the ONU (United Nations) was tasked with administering the territory on an interim basis as an autonomous province of Serbia, although the Government of Belgrade did not intervene in the region.

Time after, Kosovo’s regional parliament declared the country’s independence on February 17, 2008 unilaterally. In this way, the territory with an Albanian majority announced its split from Serbia. causing different reactions throughout the globe, as the Serbs did not recognize this proclamation of independence.

Why does Spain not recognize the independence of Kosovo?

The reasons that Spain seems to put forward for not recognizing the independence of Kosovo would well be reflected in the similarities that the situation has with the living nationalisms in the Spanish territory. More specifically, the case of Catalonia discourages Spain from recognizing Kosovo as an independent country. The recognition of the Spanish State could set a precedent in the Catalan context. In addition, Josep Borrell, former Foreign Minister, declared in 2018 that this Spanish rejection will continue unless Kosovo and Serbia reach an agreement.

In addition, Spain and Kosovo have controversial antecedents in the sports field for this reason. In 2018, Spain held the Karate World Cup in Madrid and The debate broke out due to the treatment that Kosovar athletes received at the time. These competed under the acronym KKF (Kosovo Karate Federation) and could not wear their flag or symbols.

What else countries do not recognize Kosovo?

Spanish diplomacy is not the only one that does not recognize Kosovo as an independent country. Precisely, Greece and Georgia, teams in the same group B as Spain and Kosovo, they do not recognize their independence either.

Europe is experiencing a political division around this issue because Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania they also stand against the independence of Kosovo. As for the American countries, there are many who do not support the Kosovar action. A) Yes, Nations such as Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Uruguay, Chile and Venezuela, among others, are added to the list.. The rest of the states are Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Vietnam and of course, Serbia.

How does this affect the encounters?

The political conflict has affected the world of sport and the federations have contacted the organizing bodies so as not to interrupt the development of the competitions. FIFA approved the admission of Kosovo and Gibraltar to the world football body in 2016, as did UEFA previously. Therefore, the Royal Spanish Football Federation will follow the guidelines set out in the regulations of both federations and the organization of the meeting will be carried out on a regular basis.

In addition, the recommendations established by the Spanish Government will be taken into account. Differential treatment will occur in the broadcast of the match. Spanish public television will offer a disparate narration due to the condition of Kosovo in Spain. Thus, the narrators will use expressions such as “Kosovo team” or “Kosovo territory”.

Finally, González Laya exposed the situation between both countries in Cadena Ser despite the dispute of the meeting a few months ago: “They are its rules, they are not those of international law regarding the recognition of states. That is why in FIFA there are competitors like the Faroe Islands, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland or Gibraltar, who are not states. “