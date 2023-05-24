What are the F-16s?

The F-16 is known as the “Fighting Falcon”.

Manufactured in 1976, under an unusual agreement to establish a consortium between the United States and manufacturers from 4 NATO countries, namely Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway. .

According to Flight Global’s World Air Force Directory, about 2,200 F-16s are currently in active service worldwide. .

It is used by 25 countries for air combat, ground attack and electronic warfare missions .

All these factors make the fighter jet the most popular, with 15 percent of the world’s air fleet .

The F-16s participated in the US conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo, during the second Gulf War, and in other defense missions in US airspace. .

On the way to Ukraine

There are reports that Ukraine will not receive the oldest existing aircraft, but rather those that have undergone so-called “mid-life upgrades”, that is, improved avionics and software. .

Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, the Netherlands is likely to be the first country to gift Ukraine these planes .

The Netherlands currently has 24 active F-16s that can be deployed and used, in addition to 18 decommissioned aircraft that can also be sent to a third party. .

Poland and Belgium have expressed their intention to send F-16s to Ukraine .

As for Denmark and Britain, they will train Ukrainian pilots to use these planes .

The question remains, do these planes change the equation on the ground, or add to the other weapons Kiev got from the West without having a decisive impact on the conflict?