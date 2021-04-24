In the context of a depressed labor market, calls for applications internship and young professionals programs they are good news for students and recent graduates trying to get their first job.

After an irregular year, in which companies postponed or reduced calls to adapt to the pandemic situation, in 2021 most of the proposals were adapted to the home office modality.

Lumen interns at a professional development conference in 2020. Photo: Courtesy Lumen.

The sector where more job offers appear is technology. This month, for example, Mercado Libre and Globant made announcements of massive incorporations in Argentina.

But in the case of internships and young professionals, The programs are also maintained in large companies of various categories, such as finance or mass consumption.

Open calls

Azul Nuss Bértora is 24 years old, has a degree in Administration from the UBA and started working in SAP in 2019 as an intern. Today he is an analyst of Attraction of Talents of SAP South Region and who explains what the internship program of that company consists of.

“We have open vacancies permanently. At this time, there are 12 active searches“, account. The company has an internship agreement with 14 universities, public and private, including the UBA, the UTN, the UADE and the UCA.

Azul Nuss Bértora joined SAP as an intern in 2019. Today he is an analyst for Talent Attraction. Photo: Courtesy SAP.

After going through a selection process, students join the company under the conditions established by the Internship Law. They work 20 hours a week to be able to continue with their studies. The first contract is for 6 months, and can be extended up to 18 months.

“Interns are given training, career development opportunities and training. Within the company they have the specific tasks of the area to which they belong and the possibility of participating in projects of their interest”, describes Nuss Bértora.

Last year, as an effect of the pandemic, “the contractions were reduced in general,” he says. However, “we hired 67 interns over the years, and we make 68% effective“.

The positions that are open now are “mostly for the Finance area today and some also for Support”, reports the analyst.

Internships are being carried out remotely, and those who enter the company receive all the necessary tools to work from homer.

To apply, you have to go to the SAP page or do it via LinkedIn.

On Lumen there is also a permanent call for interns. “Four years ago, we started our first internship plan incorporating 12 interns as a pilot test,” says Martín Tommasi, director of HR.

An onboarding activity in the Lumen internship program, in 2019. Photo: Courtesy Lumen.

Of those who started in 2020, 46% have already been made effective and the rest continue as an intern. “Each rotation is covered with a new intern, we always keep the quota of 12”, he explains.

Students are incorporated into the “core” areas of business: data center, security, IT areas, infrastructure. Therefore, the search is oriented to technology and engineering profiles.

Interns enter with a stimulus allocation of 27,000 pesos and the same corporate benefits as the rest of the employees.

The contract is for 20 hours a week, “but we give them the possibility to choose how to fulfill them. We are flexible because we know that the priority is the faculty, and this is an environment where they will develop,” says Tommasi.

Applications are made through the nine universities with which Lumen has internship agreements.

For its part, Nestlé will open the call for its internship program in May. “This program includes support in onboarding, training and integration activities, among other things,” says María Fernanda Amado, director of HR for Nestlé Región Plata.

This time 25 students will incorporate to the Supply Chain, Environment, Engineering, Regulatory Affairs, Production, Maintenance, Quality, Information Technology, Trade marketing, Marketing, Legal, Communications and HR areas.

“60% of those who entered in 2019 were made effective and those who did so in 2020 are still within the internship period,” says Amado. Applications will be available on the Cia de Talentos platform.

At Unilever, the internship program has been going for 25 years, and it was not interrupted by the pandemic, although it did delay its start in 2020 and that batch of interns, from 17 different universities, will conclude in May. 30% have already been made effective.

Martin Peña Barrera, an Industrial Engineering student, is one of Unilever’s interns. Photo: Courtesy Unilever.

“When a position arises, you look at the development of the intern in the area. If they have potential and want to continue, they are incorporated effectively,” says Agustina Iino Cotado, manager of Employer and Learning Brand for South Latin America.

Regarding the profiles sought, Iino Cotado says that “the focus is on soft skills, especially the desire to learn. Only in very specific positions, such as R&D in the laboratory, does it require more technical training”.

As for this year’s call, it closed this week and will incorporate 55 young people in the last two years of career and up to 28 years, with residence in AMBA or in Gualeguaychú, where there is a vacancy available.

The program High Flight Youth Take Off it has some different characteristics, since it is not framed in the Law of Internships.

The search is oriented to high school graduates with some knowledge in programming, “who may have acquired it in a self-taught way, in technical school or in the first years of a career”, specifies Carlos Álvarez, CTO of the company.

Despegar’s program seeks high school graduates with some programming knowledge. Photo: Courtesy Despegar.

The program is already 10 years old, but in 2020 it was not done due to the pandemic. This year the modality will be totally virtual.

The company will select 25 young people and will hire them for three months during which they will be trained by experts from the company itself. This edition focuses on the backend.

During the training, “we strengthen their programming base with a more formal and reliability-oriented vision and expose them to problems that we have already solved at Despegar,” Álvarez describes.

“The boys leave with notions of programming more structured than the ones they had when entering and with a knowledge of the programming and technological environment that allows them to solve problems that do not exist in theory but do exist in practice. Most of them stay with the company, “he says.

The call was opened on April 19 and closes on May 2. Applications are made through LinkedIn and in the company’s “Join” link.

In May BGH Tech Partner will open the call for its Training and Certification Program in Tierra del Fuego and San Juan, a training on Cloud computing issues aimed at university students.

The first edition of this program was held in Tierra del Fuego from January 2021 to April 18. Twelve candidates were selected for training. “Of the 12, 8 have certified and are part of the company’s payroll“, informs Marcelo Girotti, CEO of the BGH Group.

The marketplace company avenue + invites the first edition of its “a + Next” program. The proposal has “the logic of bootcamp, where you learn by doing and transmitting the culture of the company “, describes Santiago Lorenzo, Head of Staff.

The program will last 6 months during which the participants will receive “a market salary” and will have a technical mentor and a coordinator.

“They will be assigned real tasks according to their preferences (payment, database, front-end, etc.) and they will be challenged to solve them with the necessary support and structure,” says Lorenzo.

After the program, “we hope you can at least enter 50%“, says Lorenzo. For now, they have filled 3 out of 5 vacancies and those interested in applying can write to: [email protected]

At another tech company, Planexware, they started with 3 interns last year. “Two of them finish the renewal of their internship in the middle of the year. The idea is that they move to permanent staff as programmers,” says Alex Doring, HR manager.

Two more interns joined in April and the search for a third is still open. What they are looking for are systems and engineering profiles, and they have agreements with the UTN, the UBA and the UNSAM.

Facebook offers 40 vacancies for Latin American students in the United States and the United Kingdom, as part of its international internship program. The positions are for software and front-end engineers.

The requirements are: have one year or more of experience with Perl, Java, Php, Python, or C ++, be students in the process of obtaining a bachelor’s or master’s degree in Computer Science or the like and be able to communicate in English.

The call will be open until the vacancies are completed. “Every year it happens between June and July”; they report from the company.

The links to apply are, for the United States: www.facebook.com/careers/v2/jobs/654496918442526/ and for the United Kingdom: www.facebook.com/careers/v2/jobs/654496918442526/

Young professionals

These programs are aimed at young recent graduates who are hired in an effective condition and for whom a specific development plan is organized.

Galicia BankFor example, it conducts annual calls for its young professionals program.

Last year “we did the design of the program, we launched it and we encountered the pandemic context, so it was in stand by For a while, we redesigned it to make it virtual and we incorporated 24 people “, says Victoria Romero, advisor to the People area.

This year it will also be virtual and there will be 30 vacancies open from May. The requirements to apply are: be a professional recently graduated or owed up to 3 finals and be up to 27 years old.

“We are looking for talent that is oriented to challenges, with a collaborative spirit, an analytical look, oriented to work with data, with a business vision and transforming capacity,” Romero lists.

The careers that prioritize are economics, industrial engineering, systems, communication, marketing, commercialization and designApplications will be available on LinkedIn, on Galicia’s Instagram and at the link https://empleos.galicia.com.ar/bancogalicia.

Another company that has a program of this type is petrochemicals Unipar, but for recently graduated engineers. In its last edition, in September 2020, 3 were admitted. This year they are analyzing whether the sanitary conditions allow a new edition.

However, they did start their internship program, which added 9 students in April in the areas of Human Resources, Maintenance Planning, IT, Technical Assistance, Taxes, Services and Facilities and different areas of Maintenance.