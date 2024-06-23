Which comes first: luck or luck?

Do not consider it a philosophical question, and do not consider it to be based on the unseen, or link luck or success to the will of fate, as much as it is a simple and profound question at the same time, and we want to know their meanings, define them, and follow their antics, but in fact… the question was sent by a beautiful person on “social media.” “And he is one of the few who are funny and funny. They provide fun, laughter, and benefit, and if he talks about something personal, it is a lesson, and a push towards the love of life, the positivity that he enjoys, and his good nature towards everyone, and for the sake of everyone. Many of you know him, so his followers are more than 750 thousand followers. When he appears, all you have to do is steal a laugh from you, even the slightest smile. It is the acceptance that people get from people. That beautiful person is “Muhammad Al-Balushi,” who is known as “And Forget Me,” and he is a truly fictional character. His story needs to be written. He is tired of himself, for himself, and is at peace with himself. He is very elegant in his way, and has a fever for buying and owning things individually. He is a businessman, and provides simple content, but it is useful to the follower, and he is motivated towards the positive energy that a person should enjoy in this life. If he wants to live it the way he desires it, away from its complexities, social complexes, and what others impose on you as pressures that you do not need in order to be who you are!

In one of his meetings, he was asked a question, and he was slow to answer, and changed the answer after hesitation: Which had the most impact on his blessing and ability to live, is it luck or success? So he chose luck and then changed it to luck. This is the case with many who do not know which comes before the other or which comes before the other, is it luck or luck? Is there a big and clear difference between them? Or are they two different words for the same general meaning?

The question is universal, abstract, and intellectual, and has nothing to do with the divine will or what we believe. Some say: Success is the result of a thoughtful and reasonable act that has its own calculations, and it comes to people who worked hard for it, and it is not a coincidence, while luck comes to the deserving and the undeserving, and it comes in a sudden way without planning. And study, these people prefer luck over luck. I believe that luck is a collection of things, and it involves continuity, while luck is singular, and comes suddenly and only once, but sometimes you do not succeed in managing what luck brought you, and I believe that success requires effort and perseverance, but luck comes to you while you are Sleeping, idle, and there may be a knock on your door, and you will not have luck while you are at home, and that luck will escape.

Some consider coincidences and the positive results of some natural disasters and wars, and what is gained from them is a stroke of luck, not luck, because it occurred by an act outside the scope of calculations and works of conciliation. The examples are many and many, and you know many of them on the general, economic-political level, and the results of the siege and crises or even on the The level of individual interest as merchants, monopolists, war rich, and opportunity exploiters, here luck intersects with success.

But what if a person is successful and lucky at the same time, what can we call it? I personally think we can call it “He made me forget”!