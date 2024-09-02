Das Wichtigste für Sie an diesem Montag:
1. Ampel abgestraft
2. AfD gewinnt in Thüringen – CDU will regieren
3. Kretschmer gewinnt für CDU in Sachsen
4. Druck auf Scholz vor Migrations-Gipfel
5. Generalstreik in Israel
6. Wird Kimmich Kapitän?
7. Was in dieser Woche wichtig wird
1. Traffic light punished
The state elections in Saxony and Thuringia are a bitter pill to swallow for the Berlin traffic light coalition. CDU leader Merz, on the other hand, can feel like a winner.
Traffic light: The SPD, which is already weak in Saxony and Thuringia, was hit less hard than feared. The Chancellor’s party remains in both state parliaments and could even be part of the government in Thuringia. The Greens lost in both states and were eliminated from the state parliament in Thuringia. For the FDP, election Sunday was a complete disaster; it is now just a splinter party. “People have the impression that this coalition is damaging the country. And it is definitely damaging the Free Democratic Party,” said FDP Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki.
