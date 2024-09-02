Traffic light: The SPD, which is already weak in Saxony and Thuringia, was hit less hard than feared. The Chancellor’s party remains in both state parliaments and could even be part of the government in Thuringia. The Greens lost in both states and were eliminated from the state parliament in Thuringia. For the FDP, election Sunday was a complete disaster; it is now just a splinter party. “People have the impression that this coalition is damaging the country. And it is definitely damaging the Free Democratic Party,” said FDP Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki.