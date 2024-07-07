Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

The second round of the 2024 French election will decide the future of the country today. But who will govern? There are four possible scenarios.

Paris – The second round of early parliamentary elections is underway in France. This will determine how strong the expected shift to the right will be in the important neighbouring country – and whether the right-wing populist party National Rally (RN) by Marine Le Pen could even come to power.

It is also conceivable that after the second round of the election in France on Sunday no camp will have a governing majority. Then coalitions will have to be formed.

French election 2024: Who governs – these scenarios and coalitions are conceivable

The discussions beforehand show that forming a coalition in France after the run-off election will be almost impossible. Although the other parties have joined forces against the RN, they have already made it clear that they do not want to govern together in a kind of national coalition. The country could therefore lurch into a permanent political crisis. In the following, we will look at the possible scenarios for the French election 2024 and its consequences.

1. Election victory of the Rassemblement National

The Rassemblement National, together with its allies, received 33.1 percent of the vote in the first round of the French election on June 30. In addition, 39 candidates were able to win in the first round. If the RN gets at least 270 MPs in the runoff, the party will aim to form a government. The absolute majority is 289 of 577 seats. In this case, party leader Jordan Bardella will claim the office of prime minister.

Results of the 2024 French election: Macron and Bardella could be forced into cohabitation

president Emmanuel Macron could feel politically compelled to appoint him. This would be the fourth time France has experienced a cohabitation in which the president and prime minister come from different political camps. However, the ideological distance between Macron and Bardella is far greater than that between previous couples, such as François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac.

During the campaign for the 2024 French election, Bardella already questioned the president’s powers in foreign and security policy. In fact, the responsibilities of the president and prime minister are not clearly defined in the French constitution. In concrete terms, Bardella wants to have a say in the selection of the French EUCommissioner. He also wants to prevent the deployment of French military trainers to Ukraine and the delivery of long-range weapons there.

EU policy open depending on outcome of French election

It is unclear how France would act at EU level. Traditionally, the seat in the European Council is reserved for the French President. In previous cohabitations, the French President and Prime Minister have attended EU summits together on several occasions. If Eurosceptic RN ministers were to attend the European ministerial meetings, this would significantly reduce France’s influence in the EU.

2. Election victory of the left-green New People’s Front

Another possible scenario for the outcome of the election in France is that the alliance of left-wing populists, socialists, communists and greens will still win the majority. The alliance received 28 percent of the vote in the first round. 32 candidates were directly elected. Around 130 candidates from the New Popular Front have decided to tactically withdraw in order to reduce the chances of an RN candidate in their constituency.

Majority of the New Popular Front in runoff election rather unlikely

However, this has also further reduced the chances of a majority. The New Popular Front is unlikely to win the runoff election in France.

3. Unclear majority relationships

If neither the right-wing populists nor the left-green New Popular Front achieve a majority in the French election, Macron could try to hold on to the incumbent government for a while longer – perhaps until after the NATO summit or until after the Olympic Games in Paris.

The government’s resignation is expected after the new election, but is not mandatory. Several ministers have already indicated that they want to leave office as soon as possible.

Government could continue to exist despite defeat in French election in 2024

But Macron could also appoint a government team of non-party technocrats, which would be politically new territory for France.

However, it would not be the first time that he has appointed a largely unknown politician as prime minister: Jean Castex, for example, was mayor of a town in the Pyrenees before becoming prime minister. Macron could then try to achieve majorities for individual projects with different partners.

He is relying on the left wing of the Republicans and the right wing of the New Popular Front. The latter is likely to break apart if Macron manages to secure a certain amount of support from the Socialists and the Greens after the French election.

Coalition formation in France after election virtually impossible

Macron has ruled out cooperation with the left-wing populist party La France Insoumise (LFI), which is the largest group within the Popular Front.

France is still a long way from a coalition model like the German one. At the moment, hardly anyone thinks it is possible that a majority could agree on something like a coalition agreement.

4. Resignation of the President

Macron is elected until 2027 and stresses that he is not considering resigning. However, Le Pen, who wants to succeed him in office, keeps bringing up the possibility of his resignation.

After the early parliamentary elections: Power struggle in France for the presidency

Macron, who cannot run for re-election himself, has so far avoided grooming a possible successor. Several former allies have now used the short parliamentary election campaign for their own purposes: Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe have clearly distanced themselves from Macron.

But probably no one would be as well prepared for a presidential election as Le Pen, who has already won three presidential campaigns. If Macron were to hand over the reins of office to her one day, his presidency would have been a complete failure: after all, he ran with the aim of keeping the right-wing populists out of power in France. (sot with afp)