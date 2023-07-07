VVD The main question: who would be the party leader?

It came as a surprise on April 5, at the very end of the story of VVD party leader Sophie Hermans in a debate in the House of Representatives. The cabinet, she said, urgently needed to come up with plans on asylum and migration. “And this is the last time I ask nicely.”

The debate was about the provincial elections, not about asylum. Because it came so unexpectedly, none of the other MPs had a question about it. It was noticeable, in the corridors of the House of Representatives it was discussed later: nothing happens by chance at the VVD. The party leadership must have estimated that the rank and file needed such a message: we mean business. It may also have been a public warning to the other government parties that the VVD was prepared to do anything to limit asylum, including a crisis. VVD members in the House of Representatives also talked about it that way: in many polls, their party was again the largest, and no longer BBB. What did they have to lose in an election?

Whether the party board sees it that way is by no means certain: after the provincial elections there was hardly any money left in the VVD’s campaign coffers. The other side of that is that just about every party now has that problem. If the VVD now comes to elections, the party top must have devised a strategy for this, of which Herman’s warning may have already been part in April. And the most important question is: who will be the party leader? Mark Rutte again, for the sixth time? After a thirteen-year premiership? In recent years he says every time he will continue as long as he still has “the energy and the ideas” and as long as the party still wants him. It is by no means certain that the party board, led by the new chairman Eric Wetzels, still likes Rutte. According to those involved, Wetzels would rather have a new party leader.

But whether Wetzels will be able to change his mind and really stop him if Rutte really wants to continue? That is also not certain.

At conferences, in the corridors, it has become increasingly clear in recent years that his time is over. But there is no clear successor. Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz is often mentioned in the party. And also Edith Schippers, party leader in the Senate. There are also VVD members who believe that the new leader should come from outside The Hague. For example, Vincent Karremans, alderman in Rotterdam, who has many fans within the VVD.

D66 New elections would turn out particularly badly

Among D66 members, the whatsapp groups explode with heated debate about the migration crisis in the cabinet. Broadly speaking, there are two divergent views. The first: let D66 keep its back on asylum and, if necessary, let the cabinet die over it. The other group thinks: if the cabinet falls, there will be no more of all those other files that the party has made such a strong case for in the coalition agreement: climate, agriculture, housing shortage.

“You cannot compromise on human rights,” Kalle Duvekot of the Young Democrats youth wing expresses the first point of view. “If the VVD continues to insist on this, I would rather have a cabinet fall.” Joey Koops, councilor in Emmen, sees the crisis consultations in the cabinet mainly as “a political game” by Prime Minister Rutte, which he hopes that D66 “will not give in”. But he doesn’t think it’s worth the end of Rutte IV. “D66 is clearly at the controls and we still have plenty of work to do.”

Asylum and migration are an important theme for the active part of the constituency. When the cabinet came up with the first asylum deal last year, the party leadership received a lot of criticism from its own circle. The suspension of the right to family reunification was unacceptable to these members. The same point now plays again. Prime Minister Rutte wants to limit the right to family reunification, while D66 and ChristenUnie have fundamental problems with this. Out research of One today it turned out on Thursday that D66 voters are divided about whether family reunification is worth a cabinet crisis: 40 percent think so, 40 percent not.

New elections would be particularly bad for D66. The party won a major victory two years ago with party leader Sigrid Kaag, but is now in a much worse electoral position. In the weighted average of the main polling stations, only about eleven of the 24 parliamentary seats will remain.

If BBB’s recent victory in the Provincial Council elections continues, D66 would see a large part of its own political agenda collapse. BBB is the major political counterpart on climate and nitrogen in particular.

A scenario is buzzing around within D66 in which D66 does benefit from early parliamentary elections. If it is indeed the VVD that is going to ‘break’, both D66 and the ChristenUnie can lay the blame on Prime Minister Rutte – and accuse him of a lack of responsibility.

In addition, new elections can be a way out for Sigrid Kaag. She does not give the impression of being overjoyed with her role as a political leader. Rob Jetten, the ambitious number two of the party, could take over as party leader.

CDA The members are especially very divided

There are CDA members who see new elections as the only way to survive and even think that the CDA should pull the plug from the cabinet, or should have done so long ago. There are also those who fear that a ballot box would mean the beginning of the end of the party. The Christian Democrats have never been in such a bad position as they are now.

That the CDA members are divided has been visible for some time, especially since the internal party leader election of 2020. Hugo de Jonge (50.7 percent) then narrowly won against Pieter Omtzigt (49.3 percent) with a difference of 258 votes. Wopke Hoekstra eventually became the party leader, and the CDA lost four seats in the parliamentary elections – and another one when the popular member of parliament Omtzigt split off. The Christian Democrats have never recovered from those blows, and the party continued to lose seats in the two elections that followed. It hasn’t been really quiet in the party since then.

The division among members has meanwhile also nestled in the capillaries of the party. Part of the parliamentary party is dissatisfied with the cabinet and the party leader. The reverse is also true: part of the cabinet is dissatisfied with the faction. And some of the department chairmen are dissatisfied with the party leader and the party chairman, but you don’t hear them about the faction. Last weekend, CDA directors met in Doorn, on the Friday before, some of the members of the House of Representatives and the cabinet had also been there. The next morning, those present had seen how party chairman Pieter Heerma in The Telegraph had to read that a number of his MPs had complained anonymously in that newspaper. He had not shown himself angry about it, say CDA members who had been there, but sadly.

A week earlier, CDA members had also stirred in a members’ meeting of the Limburg branches in Heel. There it was agreed to have a working group conduct research into the future of Christian Democracy in Limburg. According to some people present, it could well be outside the CDA. And Mark Buck, one of the national board members, promised that a delegation from the cabinet and the House of Representatives will come to Limburg in the summer to ‘listen’.

So much unrest in the party among members, administrators and politicians. Doubts about the leadership of Wopke Hoekstra, who is accused of not being a CDA member enough and, moreover, not having time for the party because he is also Minister of Foreign Affairs, and also worries about who should succeed him. It’s not the best conditions to go into elections. But, as it sounds, the CDA has nothing left to lose.

Christian Union It is not necessary from the ChristenUnie, new elections

In 2021, the ChristenUnie did not really need it: to participate in a Rutte cabinet again. Gert-Jan Segers, then party leader and party chairman, had even completely ruled out the possibility that the CU would enter a cabinet with Mark Rutte as prime minister. That was after the ‘April 1 debate’ about the memorandum ‘function elsewhere’ for Pieter Omtzigt. Segers came back to that later, the CU was going to participate again. According to Segers, out of a sense of responsibility. The party did not want to hold new elections for the country, after the longest cabinet formation in the Netherlands ever.

Now that that cabinet seems to be falling, the attitude is comparable: the CU does not need it at all, new elections. The members of the House of Representatives and the ministers are especially looking forward to a holiday. But if nothing else, no problem. The party is stable in polls at about five seats, just like now.

In the summer of last year, an earlier asylum deal from Rutte IV at the CU led to fierce internal resistance. Then, as now, it was about family reunification. The intention was that it was temporarily postponed and the party leadership had to come and explain this measure, which would affect many families, at an extra congress. At that conference it also became clear that the CU supporters are divided about migration. There were also members in the room who expressed their concerns about the arrival of large numbers of asylum seekers. But imposing a quota on the arrival of children of war refugees, as Prime Minister Rutte proposed to the other government parties on Wednesday evening?

There is no way for the CU to explain this to the members of the party. And the VVD knows that. According to those involved, party leader Mirjam Bikker would have said this to Rutte herself recently. The fact that he came up with it anyway and, in the eyes of the CU, therefore waltzes over the sensibilities of a coalition partner, will have hit Bikker and the CU ministers hard. Even if a compromise has been devised on Thursday evening about family reunification, the party leadership will almost certainly ask itself the question again: do we really want to continue with this prime minister?