Following the official draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, Opta's artificial intelligence revealed its predictions. The AI is optimistic about Paris Saint-Germain.
We were waiting for it and we were not disappointed! The draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League gave its verdict and we already know the next four matches of the most prestigious of the European Cups.
Opta's AI was quick to analyze this draw to reveal its predictions! And, therefore, the supercomputer is betting on Manchester City's classification against Real Madrid (62.37% chance for the Skyblues).
PSG is the big favorite against FC Barcelona (61.39% of Paris). Arsenal also start ahead against Bayern Munich (52.69% chance of qualification for the Gunners). Finally, Dortmund has a slight advantage over Atlético de Madrid (52.83%).
If the eight clubs still in the race can believe in their chances of reaching the last phase of this Champions League, only two of them will make it. As a reminder, the grand final will be held at Wembley (London) on June 1. Let's see what the poster will be that will close this sublime campaign, which will be the last of the version we know.
