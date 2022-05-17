And even when Richard Chain made up the mess left behind, with five wins in a row until the red and black They put a stop to them, it is not known if they will stay ahead because Pelaez is looking for a strategist.

Other than that, there have only been rumors of the classic Stove Football that place Allan Torres in a possible exchange for the striker Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado of Rayados, because the helmsman Victor Manuel Vucetich he wants it up north.

BYE, COWBOY??? https://t.co/2valLUYE9l Raúl Gudiño’s cycle in Chivas came to an end, so the goalkeeper could not hide his sadness at leaving the biggest team in Mexico. https://t.co/2valLUYE9l pic.twitter.com/Nbuwau7w0p – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) May 16, 2022

Cadena found his favorite defense with Hiram Wed, Gilberto Sepulveda Y Jesus Chiquete in the center, so Antonio Briseno he had to stay on the bench and added to his constant conflicts with his teammates, he could also say goodbye.

An exchange is cooking! ? With information from @DiegoArmaMedina, @Rayados plans a possible exchange between “Plátano” Alvarado and “Lalo” Torres, a player of @Chivas which is to the taste of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.@TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/WVRAvZMiAp — Antonio Nelli (@Antonio_Nelli) May 11, 2022

Finally, it must be remembered that Alexis Vega he did extend his bond with him Guadalajarawhile Jesus Molina his contract is also valid until the month of December and Isaac Brizuela is about to sit down to negotiate his permanence.

Isaac Brizuela is a 31-year-old player with +400 games in the first division, and he trains hard. César Huerta is a 21-year-old player with less than 100 games in the first division, and he trains far from the highest level. From there differences are noticeable. pic.twitter.com/tiovZZVOTN – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) May 14, 2022