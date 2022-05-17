Chivas’ run in the Clausura 2022 Tournament came to an end, after being eliminated by city rival, current champion Atlas, in the Liga MX quarterfinals.
Again, the Guadalajara did not meet expectations, so the sports director Ricardo Pelaez has been pointed out again, after the dismal start of the semester under the command of Marcelo Michel Leano.
And even when Richard Chain made up the mess left behind, with five wins in a row until the red and black They put a stop to them, it is not known if they will stay ahead because Pelaez is looking for a strategist.
On the other hand, there are the players who have been known for some time not to continue with the team, the most specific case is that of the goalkeeper Raul Gudinowho did not renew and is ready to seek new airs, even said goodbye to the fans at the Jalisco Stadium this Sunday.
Other than that, there have only been rumors of the classic Stove Football that place Allan Torres in a possible exchange for the striker Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado of Rayados, because the helmsman Victor Manuel Vucetich he wants it up north.
Another that is constantly criticized and could leave Verde Valle is Cesar Huertawho simply does not convince and when he has the opportunity to add minutes, he fails to stand out.
Cadena found his favorite defense with Hiram Wed, Gilberto Sepulveda Y Jesus Chiquete in the center, so Antonio Briseno he had to stay on the bench and added to his constant conflicts with his teammates, he could also say goodbye.
In addition to this, the continuity of Jesus Sanchez is also an unknown, since he lost his place on the right side with Carlos Cisnerosdue to his low game and although he has been at rojiblanco for twelve years, his stage could be coming to an end.
Finally, it must be remembered that Alexis Vega he did extend his bond with him Guadalajarawhile Jesus Molina his contract is also valid until the month of December and Isaac Brizuela is about to sit down to negotiate his permanence.
