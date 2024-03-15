Although they were close a little over a year ago with Paunovic to being Liga MX champions, today it seems that in Chivas there are no real options to win titles. Although the squad has interesting individual names, at a collective level from the roots; That is to say, from the presidency, there is no work to take the expected step. That is why today in the flock's squad there are several players who could benefit from a change of club.
When the goalkeeper is on the field, there is more solidity in the lower zone of Chivas, however, at least in Gago's plans, the goalkeeper is a rotating one, his role was as a starting goalkeeper in CONCACAF and with the elimination, it is possible Let him stay on the bench for the rest of the semester. There is no doubt that Whalley could be a starter for many other Liga MX teams.
Orozco Chiquete is a complete defender, it is not for nothing that he has the potential to play as a center back and full back. He often overpays for Chivas' defensive vulnerability and is overwhelmed. In a team with much more balance and better teammates around him, Jesús could grow much more.
The 'baby' has been a pillar of the club for years, only in the Vucetich era was he a substitute. However, it seems that he will never end up having that expected sporting explosion, as evidenced by his absence from the Mexican National Team. Beltrán's case may be the same as Orozco's, with better players around him, perhaps he could find the best sporting version of him.
By far the best player in the flock today, Roberto has been at a high sporting level for a long time and gives the impression that the cub's aspirations are already too small for him. Alvarado could aspire to win titles in the most powerful teams in Mexico, although his present gives him reason to think about a future in Europe.
Since he went to Getafe his career has been off. After his return to Chivas, he has experienced injury after injury and today, with Gago, he is a permanent substitute. Thus, the forward requires a change of scenery to rebuild his career, he is 24 years old, he is young, but he requires a new environment, starting from scratch.
