The Oscar Awards It is one of the most important and expected events of the year in the field of cinema. This year’s edition will be held on March 12, 2023 from 7:00 pm (Mexican time) and 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time). As is known, this event seeks to recognize the best of the seventh art. Before the main gala begins, there is the red carpet, where the nominees for the different categories parade and show their very striking suits and dresses. It is here where we will see actors like Brendan Fraser, Ana de Armas and Cate Blanchett before the award ceremony on the ABC, TNT and TV Azteca channels. Do you want to know more about this gala? Find out what time and where to see the red carpet LIVE.

Oscars 2023: red carpet Which actors received their first Oscar nomination? To the surprise of many, all the male stars in the best actor category received their first Oscar nominations this year, so there is great expectation to meet the winner. Here the list: – Austin Butler – Elvis – Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin -Brendan Fraser – The Whale – Paul Mescal – Aftersun -Bill Nighy–Living What other figures will be present at the Oscars? Although Jimmy Kimmel has been confirmed as the main presenter of the Oscars 2023recognized actors such as Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur will also be with him in conducting the mega-event. Who will host the Oscars 2023? The Oscars 2023 they keep all the followers of the seventh art in expectation. This year, the animation of the renowned event will come thanks to comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who has also presented the awards in previous editions.

When are the 2023 Oscars?

The exciting gala that awards the best cinema of the year It will take place this Sunday, March 12..

What time does the red carpet of the Oscars 2023 start?

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in Colombia: 6.00 pm

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in Mexico: 5.00 pm

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in Peru: 6.00 pm

Oscar Awards 2023, what time to see the red carpet in Chile: 9.00 pm

Oscar Awards 2023, what time to see the red carpet in Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in the Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in Argentina: 9.00 pm

Oscar Awards 2023, what time to see the red carpet in Paraguay: 9.00 pm

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Oscar 2023 Awards, what time to see the red carpet in Spain: 12:00 am (Monday, March 13)

Oscars 2023, what time to see the red carpet in the United States: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

What time to see the 2023 Oscars ceremony?

In Peru, the Oscars 2023 they will be broadcast from 8.00 pm If you are watching the ceremony from another country, check this list.

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Colombia: 7.00 pm

Schedule to see the Oscar ceremony in Mexico: 6.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Peru: 7.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Chile: 10.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscars ceremony in Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in the Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Argentina: 10.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Paraguay: 10.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Uruguay: 10.00 pm

Hours to see the Oscar ceremony in Spain: 1.00 am (Monday, March 13)

Schedule to see the Oscar ceremony in the United States: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

The edition of the Oscars 2023 will be full of emotion. Photo: Oscars

Which channel will broadcast the Oscar 2023 red carpet?

The red carpet of the Oscar awards will be transmitted by signal abc. All the details of the gala can be seen on the academy’s YouTube account and LIVE from T.N.T..

How to watch TNT LIVE?

In Peru, T.N.T. is available on the following channels:

Movistar TV: channels 102 (SD), 730 (HD), 595 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: channels 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

DirecTV: channels 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD).

We can see Brendan Fraser, nominated for best actor, on the red carpet at the Oscars. Photo: composition LR/A24

How to watch ABC LIVE?

People located in the United States will be able to follow the entire day of the Oscars, including the red carpet, through the live stream of abc from their official website.

Who will host the 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is back in command of the important ceremony. The comedian had already participated in the 2017 and 2018 editions.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars again. Photo: TNT

Will Smith be present at the Oscars 2023?

Will Smith shocked the entire world after being the protagonist of an embarrassing event during the celebration of the 2022 Oscar Awards. The renowned actor slapped comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the ceremony, shocking everyone and everyone. In that sense, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to punish Will by banning him for the next 10 years.