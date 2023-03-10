3 days after the 95th edition of the Awards Oscars 2023, the fans are already expectant to know who will be the winners in the 11 different categories. As is known, the best actor, best actress, best film, best direction, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best costume design, best soundtrack, best original screenplay, best editing and best song will be awarded.

So that you can enjoy the gala, below, we leave you a guide so that you know where to see the Academy Awards.

Where to watch the Oscars 2023 Awards for FREE?

The Oscars 2023 will be broadcast in Peru and other Latin American countries through the cable signal of T.N.T. and via ONLINE through the streaming platform HBO Max.

How to watch TNT LIVE?

The channel T.N.T. in Peru It is available in the following signals:

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD).

Who will be the presenter of the Oscars 2023?

According to the information shared by the Academy, the host of the award ceremony that begins at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) will be Jimmy Kimmel. This would be his third time leading the event.