Supercars, superbikes: there is something for everyone.

Many collectors focus on a particular theme, whether you collect stamps or cars. There’s something to be said for that, but it’s also nice to have a bit of variety in your fleet. Then no overarching theme.

Such an ‘anything’ collection will soon be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Munich. It is a fairly modest collection, but nevertheless there are some very cool boxes in between. Also nice: both lovers of four-wheelers and lovers of two-wheelers will get their money’s worth.

As mentioned, there is no overarching theme, but there is an identically executed Ferrari trio. These are all three hardcore Ferraris – a 599 GTO, an F12tdf and a 488 Pista Spider – finished in Blu Scozia. The Tdf and the Pista also have a blue interior.

The owner had a slight preference for dark blue, because the daily driver in the company is a dark blue Bentley Mulsanne Speed. This one is also equipped with a matching dark blue interior. The owner has not really driven this car on a daily basis, because the mileage is still quite low at 14,931 km.

It’s not all blue what the clock is, because we also see a black 991 GT3 RS and a matte green Aventador SVJ. The owner also opted for the hardcore variant at Porsche and Lamborghini.

For a truly pure riding experience, the owner also has four motorcycles: a Ducati 996 SPS/F, a Ducati 999R, an MV Agusta F4 750 Senna and an MV Agusta F4 1000 Tamburini. These are all somewhat older than the cars in the collection, because the youngest engine dates from 2006.

Together, the collection should bring in about €3.5 to €4.5 million, according to the estimate of RM Sotheby’s. The F12tdf is the most valuable car from this group, because it should fetch €1 to €1.4 million. The auction house expects a maximum proceeds of €1 million for the 599 GTO.

We already knew that an F12tdf is currently worth more than its predecessor, but it remains remarkable. A GTO is already quite legendary and only 599 were built, while 799 of the F12tdf were built. Yet the latter is apparently more popular.

