No one knows what the world will look like ten years from now. But suppose you only have one tank of fuel left. Where do you throw that in and where do you drive it? Maybe you want to drive the Italian poster car that used to hang in your bedroom in the village where you grew up? We asked these two questions to four entrepreneurs of major car brands. You probably recognize them.

Oh, and because we’re not the angriest, the big car bosses can also opt for a last full battery. But we will tell you: even EV king Mate Rimac goes for the petrol, and not for an electric car.

Gordon Murray

A Lotus Elan Series 3 and the Scottish Highlands.

TG: Probably the quickest answer given today. You’ve thought about this before, haven’t you?

Well, it’s still the best driving sports car ever made in my opinion.

Christian von Koenigsegg

I’d take the modern version of that… My Mazda MX-5 from when I was nineteen, and then across Iceland. It looks like you are driving on Mars, there are hardly any other cars and the roads are nice.

Mate Rimac

For me probably an E30 BMW M3. It has always been my dream car and I was lucky enough to get one a few years ago. I would drive it to my home town of Livno in Bosnia where you have such a stunning, hitherto undiscovered road. I think that’s the best road in the world, there are wild horses running around you, it’s unbelievable.

John Hennessy

I turned 60 a few weeks ago. My wife and kids then gave me a better version of my first car, a 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Convertible, a old school muscle car. I was going to drive it on the Pacific Coast Highway, somewhere between Carmel and Big Sur. Yes, that would be a great destination for that last tank of gas.