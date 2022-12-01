That’s always funny. One purchase where you get more products, but -in this case- in the same brown color.

It must be your color; brown. In case this is not the case, you don’t really need to read this article any further (but thank you for clicking on behalf of the financial administration) because today TWO brown vehicles are offered in 1 sale. But it’s a bit of an odd combination.

It concerns 1 four-wheeler in a custom brown color and a two-wheeler in the same brown color. Although this author (@nicolasr here, good afternoon) may be a bit color blind, because according to him/her/them/the one/this one who is selling the duo, the two are not provided with a brown wrap, but with a bronze one. But yes, that’s all 1 pot wet.

What brown monsters do you actually get?

First of all, the four-wheeled brown monster that is for sale on our favorite occasion site Marktplaats.nl. The connoisseur – and that is you – immediately noticed that this is a Bentley. A Continental Flying Spur to be precise. That’s the variant in which the Feyenoord striker could also take the two material men and a supporter with him.

The hardware is also fine, you always get a 6 liter W12 with 2 turbos. With that, this brown mastodon kicks it to a top of 321 kilometers per hour thanks to the 561 hp. Don’t be fooled if you see the license plate, that’s one from the beginning of this year, but the car is from 2008.

He has now run ‘only’ 103,000 kilometers and that’s not much for such a long life. But if you think this is a good selling point, then you haven’t seen the interior yet.

The Bentley has a starry sky!

Yes, they put a starry sky in the brown Bentley. And not as obligatory as in an average Rolls-Royce, but one that you can make shine in no less than 15 different colors. Come and die at a Cullinan or something. In short, all reasons to buy this brown Bentley.

And oh yes, you also get a motorcycle for the requested 45,000 peak, wrapped in the same brown color. That’s a Honda and, as said, has two wheels. That’s all I have to say about that, because we’re talking about cars here, right? But getting him there is always funny.

Therefore, take a look at the ad and maybe you will soon have six wheels with which you can make a splash.

This article Which brown should I have today? You can buy them both! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#brown #today #buy