In total, there are 22 victories for Brazil in the Libertadores, second place in the ranking of titles by country, only 3 titles for Argentina with 25 victories for 8 different clubs.

Next, 90min brings more interesting data about the champions of the Copa Libertadores, in advance of the final between Fluminense and Boca: The Brazilian club wants to join the list, while Boca wants to reach seventh.

Flamengo – 3 titles (1981, 2019 and 2022)

Palmeiras – 3 titles (1999, 2020 and 2021)

Grêmio – 3 titles (1983, 1995 and 2017)

Santos – 3 titles (1962, 1963 and 2011)

São Paulo – 3 titles (1992, 1993 and 2005)

International – 2 titles (2006 and 2010)

Cruzeiro – 2 titles (1976 and 1997)

Atlético-MG – 1 title (2013)

Corinthians – 1 title (2012)

Basque – 1 title (1998)

Check below the number of Copa Libertadores de América titles by country:

1. Independent – 7 titles;

2. Boca Juniors – 6 titles;

3. Peñarol – 5 titles;

4. Estudiantes and River Plate – 4 titles;

5. Flamengo, Palmeiras, Grêmio, Santos, São Paulo, Nacional, Olimpia – 3 titles.