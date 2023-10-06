Flamengo, Palmeiras, Grêmio, Santos, São Paulo, Internacional, Cruzeiro, Atlético Mineiro, Corinthians and Vasco They are the 10 Brazilian teams that won Copa Libertadores de América titles.
In total, there are 22 victories for Brazil in the Libertadores, second place in the ranking of titles by country, only 3 titles for Argentina with 25 victories for 8 different clubs.
Next, 90min brings more interesting data about the champions of the Copa Libertadores, in advance of the final between Fluminense and Boca: The Brazilian club wants to join the list, while Boca wants to reach seventh.
The Brazilian clubs that have Libertadores are:
Flamengo – 3 titles (1981, 2019 and 2022)
Palmeiras – 3 titles (1999, 2020 and 2021)
Grêmio – 3 titles (1983, 1995 and 2017)
Santos – 3 titles (1962, 1963 and 2011)
São Paulo – 3 titles (1992, 1993 and 2005)
International – 2 titles (2006 and 2010)
Cruzeiro – 2 titles (1976 and 1997)
Atlético-MG – 1 title (2013)
Corinthians – 1 title (2012)
Basque – 1 title (1998)
Argentina is the country that has the most Libertadores titles, with 25 victories, 7 for Independiente, 6 for Boca Juniors, 4 for Estudiantes and River Plate, 1 for Argentinos Juniors, 1 for Racing Club, 1 for San Lorenzo and 1 for Vélez Sarsfield.
Check below the number of Copa Libertadores de América titles by country:
|
COUNTRY
|
CHAMPION CLUBS
|
TITLES
|
SUBTITLE
|
Argentina
|
8
|
25
|
12
|
Brazil
|
10
|
22
|
18
|
Uruguay
|
2
|
8
|
8
|
Colombia
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
Paraguay
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
Chili
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Ecuador
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Mexico
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Peru
|
0
|
0
|
2
The greatest champion of the Libertadores is Independent (ARG) with 7 titles. He was champion in 1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1984 of the Copa Libertadores.
The Brazilian teams that have the most Libertadores titles are Flamengo, Palmeiras, Grêmio, Santos and São Paulo with 3 victories each.
Mengão won the Copa Libertadores de América in 1981, 2019 and 2022; Verdão in 1999, 2020 and 2021; the Tricolor Gaúcho won in 1983, 1995 and 2017; Peixe in 1962, 1963 and 2011; and Tricolor Paulista was champion in 1992, 1993 and 2005.
The 5 greatest champions of the Libertadores are:
1. Independent – 7 titles;
2. Boca Juniors – 6 titles;
3. Peñarol – 5 titles;
4. Estudiantes and River Plate – 4 titles;
5. Flamengo, Palmeiras, Grêmio, Santos, São Paulo, Nacional, Olimpia – 3 titles.
