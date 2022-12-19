Cooked ham, here’s which one to buy at the supermarket. The ranking to never be wrong

The baked ham it is a food much loved by us Italians. When we go shopping, we can choose from many different brands in supermarkets and discount stores. But which is the best baked ham to buy? Millions of Italians going to Coop or at long S and al Conadthey wonder which is the best cold cut to choose from among the many brands available, from Parmacotto to Citterio or Negroni.

Altroconsumo analyzed 18 brands of baked ham on sale in Italian supermarkets to then draw up a ranking. These are 18 samples of High Quality Cooked Hamor a type of cold cuts for which the law requires precise parameters regarding its composition.

The best cooked ham is the Parmacotto Azzurro High Quality Cooked Ham with a score of 69. The best buy for good value for money is instead Casa Modena Liberamente High Quality Lean Cooked Ham which comes in second place with a score of 65.

1) Blue Parmacotto High Quality Cooked Ham -25% salt – Score 69 – Good Quality – Better than the Test – Average price 3.78 euros per pack

2) Casa Modena Freely High Quality Lean Cooked Ham – Score 65 – Good quality – Average price 2.84 euros per pack – Best Buy

3) Negroni Cotto Stella High Quality Cooked Ham – Score 61 – Average Quality – Average price 3.14 euros per pack

4) Fratelli Beretta Pure Beretta High Quality Cooked Ham – Score 59 – Average Quality – Average price 3.43 euros per pack

5) La Bottega del Gusto (Eurospin) Fresh High Quality Cooked Ham Slices – Score 58 – Average Quality – Average price 1.69 euros per pack.

6) Fratelli Beretta Fresh Salumeria High Quality Cooked Ham – Score 57 – Average Quality – Average price 3.07 euros per pack

7) Dal Salumiere (Lidl) High Quality Cooked Ham Without Fat – Score 54 – Average Quality – Average price 1.69 euros per pack

8) Citterio Tagliofresco in Leggerezza High Quality Cooked Ham – Score 52 – Average Quality – Average price 3.11 euros per pack

9) Conad PiacerSì High Quality Cooked Ham Only 3% Fat – Score 52 – Average Quality – Average price 1.82 euros per pack

10) Ferrarini High Quality Sliced ​​Cooked Ham – Score 52 – Average Quality – Average price 3.67 euros per pack.

