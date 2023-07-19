An essential item in homes are the cotton bath towels And if you are looking for the one that offers you the highest quality, stay tuned for the results of the analysis of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) of 9 brands.

The Prophecy rated excellent the brand’s Hotel Premier Collection model Member’s Mark, highlighting excellent absorption, durability and finishes.

On the other hand, the brand Cottonella received a rating of Very Good because it does not have excellent resistance to discoloration in chlorinated water and washing.

However, It has excellent absorption and durability for a much lower price. to the previous mark, since Cottonella costs 169 against the 349 pesos of Member’s Mark.

Finally, a brand that has a lower absorption is Cloud, which also discolors with chlorinated water and washing. This one has a price of 289 pesos and was the one that obtained a lowest rating of the nine analyzed.

The above was published in the Consumer Magazine in February 2022 and you can consult the complete analysis in the following link.

