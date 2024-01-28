Anyone who says Mitsuoka is out: that brand has a formidable competitor in the form of Cal's Motor.

The more you see of Mitsuoka, the more you understand that you shouldn't take it all so seriously. It is the perfect combination of Japanese idiosyncrasy and retro. A proven recipe, as it turns out. The undersigned recently came across something on the internet that looked very much like a Mitsuoka. It was just something completely different.

Cal's Engine

At least the cars are different. So the idea seems identical to Mitsuoka's. Take the basis of a popular Japanese car, model a different body on it, but don't put too much effort into it. However, while Mitsuoka focuses on all kinds of cultures, Cal's Motor seems to focus mainly on the good old American days. Surfboards, palm trees, beaches in a warm sun and the matching American SUVs and vans with lots of chrome.

Loosely translated from Japanese, this is how you can describe Cal's Motor:

Cal's Motor will officially launch in January 2024.

The Alpine Style aims to be an 'advanced car with the beauty and individuality of the good old days', combining the fun and safety of customization that people craved at the time. Of modern mobility with a vintage feel. Cal's Engine

There is also an extensive description of the customization to be delivered. The base may still be clearly visible, but everything that is encrypted is done with high-quality materials and cool gadgets. Nice, but also concrete: Cal's Motor has four models to build. Let's go through that right away.

Havana

The first is the 'Havana'. In any case, just like Mitsuoka, Cal's Motor is very good at being pleasantly non-descript. Again loosely translated:

An American classic that still drives through Havana, the capital of Cuba.

Designed with a new feel and with respect for the good old looks.

Square and wide-low presence with charisma.

Nevertheless, it is compact in size and can be handled like dancing.

There are no other days like this.

So we have to guess for ourselves which American classic the Havana should represent, we largely see a kind of Jeep Grand Wagoneer in it. However, the basis is a much smaller car, if we are not mistaken a Toyota Raize. That's kind of like a Yaris Cross in Japan. The base is still clearly visible, but the chrome details and epic rims speak for themselves.

Carica

The Americans also liked converted vans to take with you on your surf trip to the beach. Cal's Motor can also operate this using the Carica. This is the same kind of chrome conversion as the Havana, but on a Toyota HiAce. Including a cool two-tone color scheme in a lovely pastel blue color. We are not sure whether the surfboard is included, but we hope so.

Sonova

The Carica reminds us a bit of the old Dodge vans from the past, with a flat nose. In that respect, this Sonova is more reminiscent of the vans that can sometimes be spotted here, the GMC Vandura and its variants. Also in a cool two-tone color scheme with classic-looking tires and rims. The Sonova does have a nose and is therefore based on the Nissan NV200 Evalia.

Beas

Then a car that has often undergone tuning in Japanscene has found, but also fits wonderfully into the style of Cal's Motor. The idea behind the Beas is that 'this small car will look big'. Which in itself works well, the somewhat small and cute Suzuki Jimny becomes a fairly robust device. You can get it with a standard 'narrow' body or thick wideners and larger tires underneath. Choose.

