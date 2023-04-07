Which books have changed the world? We have been trying to answer that question for the past few weeks. We read books that inspired protests, or that help us understand the world better. Books that have influenced world leaders or books that shaped our culture. One big question remains: which books will change the world?

In this episode, we discuss what we’ve learned about the power of literature in this nine-part series. We investigate how great the influence of books is and will be in the future. And we selected four relatively new books that have the potential to change the world. This is the ninth and final installment of a series on books that change the world.

Books we discussed this episode:

Ta-Nehisi Coates – Between the World and Me

Geert Buelens – What we already knew then: The forgotten green history of 1972

Margaret Atwood – The Handmaid’s Tale

Aleksandr Dugin – Foundations of Geopolitics

