Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has questioned the accusation of filmmaker Sandeep Singh’s deep connection with BJP in actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide scandal. He asked that between September 1 and December 23, 2019, Sandeep Singh made 53 calls to the Maharashtra BJP office. Whom did he talk to in the BJP office? It should be disclosed.

On the other hand, the BJP has surrounded the Congress. BJP spokesperson and MLA Ram Kadam said that the Mumbai Police investigated the Sushant Singh case for 65 days, why did it not investigate Sandeep Singh at that time? Why has Congress been talking about Riya’s spokesperson?

Modi biopic connection, asked this question

Citing media reports, Sawant said that Sandeep could run away to London anytime after the drugs connection case came up. Looking at its relationship with BJP, it should be investigated whether there is any connection between BJP and drugs mafia? The truth related to this should be revealed. The Congress spokesperson alleged that the relationship between Sandeep and BJP was so deep that the BJP entrusted him with the responsibility of making a biopic film of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For this, the Government of Gujarat had signed a deal of Rs 177 crore with its Legend Global Studio Company.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: Sandeep Singh and BJP’s relationship should also be investigated

After all, why was Sandeep’s company chosen for this? Sawant also claimed that in 2018, Sandeep’s name came up in the sexual exploitation of minor children. The WhatsApp messages that his friend Riya have come across are from the time of the BJP government, so the role of the BJP seeking an inquiry into the relationship between Bollywood and drugs mafia should also be investigated.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: his TV interview may go against Riya

BJP asked why Congress was silent for 65 days

Kadam, while replying to Sawant’s allegations, alleged that Sawant has a habit of making head-to-toe allegations. Mumbai Police was investigating the case, then why was Sandeep not investigated? After all, the Congress is also included in the government. In a way, the Congress is talking like a spokesperson for Riya. After all, why is the Congress working to save Riya?

Request for investigation from CBI

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that a lot of complaints are constantly coming to me about Sandeep Singh regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and Bollywood drug connection. I will request the CBI to take action in connection with its investigation.