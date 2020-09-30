Which bike to buy in both Honda’s Highness in Royal Enfield’s collision?
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its classic bike Honda Hness CB350 in India. Which will be directly from the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India. This bike will also compete with its classic Java bikes, so let’s know which of the two bikes is better.
Honda Highness Vs Classic 350: Price
Honda has launched this bike with a price of 1.90 lakhs. At the same time, the initial price of Royal Enfield 350 is 1.61 lakh rupees. The top end model can be purchased for Rs 1.86 lakh.
Honda Highness Vs Classic 350: Engine
The Honda Highness has a 348.36cc single cylinder, air cooled engine that is given a 5 speed gearbox that generates 20.8hp power and 30Nm torque. At the same time, the Royal Enfield 346cc engine has been given which generates 19.1bhp power and 28Nm torque.
Modern features
This Honda bike is equipped with many modern features. The bike has LED headlights. Apart from this, features such as smart voice control, selectable torque control are given in this bike. This bike will be available in DLX and DLX Pro variants. Handling is designed keeping in mind all types of terrain in the bike. The rider can also easily handle handles in upright body positions.
