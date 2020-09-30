Which bike to buy in both Honda’s Highness in Royal Enfield’s collision?

new Delhi

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its classic bike Honda Hness CB350 in India. Which will be directly from the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India. This bike will also compete with its classic Java bikes, so let’s know which of the two bikes is better.

Honda Highness Vs Classic 350: Price Honda has launched this bike with a price of 1.90 lakhs. At the same time, the initial price of Royal Enfield 350 is 1.61 lakh rupees. The top end model can be purchased for Rs 1.86 lakh.

Honda Highness Vs Classic 350: Engine The Honda Highness has a 348.36cc single cylinder, air cooled engine that is given a 5 speed gearbox that generates 20.8hp power and 30Nm torque. At the same time, the Royal Enfield 346cc engine has been given which generates 19.1bhp power and 28Nm torque.