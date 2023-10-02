The post-Lionel Messi era at FC Barcelona did not start in the best way on the playing field but also in the club offices. After a couple of turbulent seasons, everything seems to have been on track thanks to Xavi as the Culés once again won the LaLiga title thanks to a very good team game and some individual figures, who stand out for their youth.
Given this situation, and with the aim of not repeating what happened with Neymar and his million-dollar departure for PSG, from the top of the board of directors of the Catalan team they have moved quickly and have managed to renew all these players on a long-term basis. with very good contracts but with the objective that there is not a single rumor about a possible departure from the team. Despite this, obviously, there have been rumors about these players.
These are essential pillars within Xavi’s team and they are expected to be so for many years. Next, we present the 5 FC Barcelona players who have a termination clause in their €1 billion contract:
One of the most outstanding youth players in recent years who is already a fixture within Xavi’s team as well as within the Spanish National Team. Its current value, according to Transfermarkt, is €90 million.
Already established in both Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, he is now seeking to become one of the best in the world in his position. He is one of the most loved players by the culé fans today.
The only one on this list who is not in the current culé squad since he is, on loan, at Brighton in the Premier League. In his debut, he surprised everyone but could not maintain that great initial level and has also been hampered by injuries.
The team’s big surprise this season. He has been unbalanced in each of the games he played and at a level that surprises everyone, including Barça fans. Due to this performance, he was called up to the Spanish team.
The only defender who is on this list and who has always had a very good level every time he was on the field of play. He has recently been affected by different injuries but is a vital player for Xavi’s scheme.
