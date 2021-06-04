The America Cup 2021 will feature an official ball provided by the Nike company, the same one that celebrates 17 years of relationship with Conmebol with seven different balls which were used in the continental tournament of national teams from 2004.

The contest is scheduled to be played between June 13 and July 10 with a ball that was recently presented: it is the new Nike Flight Merlin 2021, which will be used officially in the championship organized by the Conmebol.

In the 2004 Copa América, played in Peru, it was the first time that the US sports apparel corporation put the official tournament ball, after it ended Conmebol’s relationship with the Brazilian Penalty, supplier of the championships played between 1991 and 2001.

The ball of the Copa América 2021

The new Nike ball is from the same family as the one used in the 2019 Copa América in Brazil.

It will be the sixth ball other than Nike will make available to Conmebol for the Copa América dispute.

The first was the Total 90 Aerow in a tournament that had like finalists in Brazil and Argentina (directed by Marcelo Bielsa), which the Scratch won in the definition with kicks from the penalty mark after they equalized 2 to 2 in regulation time.

Now the Nike Flight Merlin It has a design on a white base, and a series of black dots of different sizes, with the brand’s logo in orange, among the prominent elements in this spherical model.

As reported by the company, the ball was made with Flight technology, which has just four heat-sealed panels and a series of special grooves that improve its flight by up to 30% compared to the Merlin model.

In 2019, with the Copa América organized and played in Brazil, the ball was called Merlin Rabisco, a word that means “doodle” in Portuguese.



In Brazil 2019 the Nike Merlin Rabisco ball was used.

Had a graffiti-inspired design that are commonly found on the walls of that country. It was decorated in blue and yellow with a spray effect, just like the swoosh from Nike.

For the dispute of the Copa América Centenario, carried out in 2016 in the United States, the ball was the Nike Ordem Cent, with a predominance of white and black with a red brushstroke decoration.

For the final the Nike Ordem Champion was used, which had the same design as the one used in the previous phases, but replacing the red brushstrokes with gold.

A year before, in Chile it was played with the Ordem Cachaña, a Chileanism that means dribbling and the ability to avoid an opposing player.



Before signing with Nike, Conmebol maintained a commercial relationship with the Brazilian Penalty.

I had twelve cladding panels welded in a three-layer system, a polyester wrap and a carbon latex chamber that floats freely, giving greater sensitivity and explosion. It was in white with red, blue, black and yellow bands, and is inspired by Chilean symbols.

Argentina received the 2011 America’s Cup and the ball presented by Nike on that occasion was the Tracer Dressage.

It was white with blue and blue drawings. It had a roof system with a five-layer structure that, according to its designers, facilitated control of the ball and offered greater precision and consistency.

Y In Venezuela 2007, Nike’s ball was the Mercurial Veloci. The company touted it at the time that it was made “for speed and precision.” It was decorated with images inspired by the history and culture of the host country, in a strong reddish-brown color.