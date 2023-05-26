On Wednesday, May 24, the Government of Guadalajara published an image of the Conchachela event in which some hands appeared together with the phrase “My hands don’t even believe what I’m telling you anymore,” which was a clue from the event’s star band.

Hours later, Saúl Hernández, the lead singer of Caifanes confirmed that they will be in Conchachela on Friday June 23 at the Acoustic Shell in the Agua Azul park. In addition, there will be the rock bands UMO, La vida mía and guest DJs.

The Entry to the event will be from 2:00 p.m. and there will be children’s activities and a wing area. It is worth mentioning that craft beer was sold in the 2022 edition, however, it has not been mentioned if this year too.

Admission is free but a ticket must be presented. To get a ticket for the Conchachela you must go to the municipal offices of the DIF Guadalajara with a durable, new and non-war toy.

“To obtain your ticket, go to the municipal DIF offices and bring a toy not warlike, something cool, new for our girls and boys,” said Mayor Pablo Lemus.

Facebook Saul Hernandez

In the 2022 edition of Conchachela, the star band was ‘El Tri’ and 7,000 people attended, as documented by Milenio.

