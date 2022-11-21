The opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup was held yesterday, November 20, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. FIFA has a reputation for hosting events featuring famous singers and entertainers, although this year the event has been the subject of controversy.

Given the surprising losses of Shakira Y Dua Lipa At the opening of the event organized by FIFA, two world-class artists participated in the opening. Who are they? In this note we tell you all the details.

Who sang at the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The opening show of the World Cup It was attended by the actor Morgan Freeman, from Jungkook, —singer of the BTS group—, and an extensive choreography that recalled the history of Qatar and also the past mascots and songs from the previous World Cups.

Qatar Songs 2022

The FIFA World Cup has presented a complete soundtrack for the first time. The first song on the soundtrack was “Hayya hayya” by Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

These themes complete the official collection: