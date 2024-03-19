In an exciting final that was decided in overtime in the historic Maracana Stadiumhe Fluminense He managed to win the “Eternal Glory”, and his first Copa Libertadores, by defeating Boca 2-1 with goals from Germán Cano and John Kennedy while Luis Advíncula had equalized the actions for the Argentine team. This achievement allowed the Rio de Janeiro team to play the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, where they lost in the final against Manchester City, 4 to 0.
However, in football time passes very quickly, and it is time to turn the page to focus on the 2024 edition that is already coming to us: In Luque, Paraguay, the draw for the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores 2024 was held, where the Argentine River, Estudiantes, Rosario Central, San Lorenzo, Godoy Cruz and Talleres already know their rivals in the group stage.
Rosario Central, which shares Group G with Peñarol, Atlético Mineiro and Caracas, It is the Argentine team that will travel the most kilometers in this phase: 600 km to Montevideo, 2,700 to Belo Horizonte and 7,300 to Caracas. Total, It is 10,600 kilometers (21,200, round trip).
River, which heads Group H, will visit Libertad in Asunción (1,300 km), Deportivo Táchira in San Cristóbal (7,300 km) and Nacional in Montevideo (600 km). Is the second team Argentine with the most kilometers to travel in the group stage: 9,900 km (18,400 kmround trip).
San Lorenzo will face Palmeiras in San Pablo (2300 km), Independiente del Valle in Sangolquí (5,700 km), Liverpool of Uruguay (600 km). In total, there are 8,600 kilometers (16,000 km, round trip).
Then comes Talleres, which will take place in San Pablo (2,300 km), will travel to Guayaquil to face Barcelona from Ecuador (4,800 km) and also to El Salvador from Chile to visit Cobresal (1,100 km). In this phasethe Córdoba team will accumulate 8,250 km (16,500, round trip).
The Argentine who travels the least in the group stage? Students of La Plata, which will go to Gremio in Porto Alegre (1,000 km9, with The Strongest in the height of La Paz (2,700 km) and, finally, with Huachipato in Chile (1,740 km). The Pincha will travel 5,440 km (10,880, round trip).
