Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 in the United States will be a unprecedented and very special ceremony. Not only because it will be preceded by a huge controversy with outgoing President Donald Trump but because it will be marked by a pandemic. The guests will be few, the officials will participate with social distance, many of the pompous acts will be virtual.

But there are traditions that will be preserved and that have nothing to do with the coronavirus: as in previous assumptions, countries will only be represented by their diplomatic heads in United States. For Argentina then the ambassador will participate Jorge Argüello, in the same way that Martín Lousteau was present at Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

The usual practice in the oath of American presidents is that the Heads of State and Government of other countries are not invitedNor its foreign ministers, especially to avoid the enormous logistical and security problems that would mean hosting in Washington (the size of the city of La Plata) several dozen leaders to participate in a ceremony that is usually massive and with hundreds of thousands of people in the streets.

That is why official invitations are issued only to the diplomatic heads of each country, which on the day of the inauguration are usually summoned at the headquarters of the State Department and then they are all taken together in combis to the ceremony on the steps of the Capitol.

Argüello has already received the invitation, the same for all diplomatic headquarters, although details of the event are not yet available. “As in the past, foreign delegations will not be invited to the inauguration of the president and vice president. The heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the United States, with their spousesThey will represent their respective heads of state and their governments. This invitation is not transferable ”, says the message. It will be the second time that Argüello participates in an assumption since he was in the renewal of the mandate of Barack Obama in 2012, in his first stage as ambassador.

This pandemic year, other precautions will be taken with the attendees, fewer credentials will be distributed than on other occasions and a good part of the events will be carried out virtually. For example, citizens are invited to participate online of the military parades that usually unfold down Pennsylvania Avenue.

However, other foreigners could be invited, but in particular, by some special link with the president or an influential official. Four years ago, then-Ambassador Lousteau was the official guest of Trump’s swearing-in, but the leader of the Renewing Front Sergio Massa was also present in the ceremony because it was participated privately by the former mayor of New York, Rudolph Giuliani, who at that time advised the deputy on security matters and at the same time is a good friend of Trump. Massa was also in one of the galas that are usually organized for the occasion in Washington and that this year will be absolutely restricted.

The government of Alberto Fernández seeks oil the bond with Joe Biden. Trump had a good relationship with former President Mauricio Macri, whom he helped before the International Monetary Fund to obtain a loan of 57,000 million dollars for Argentina. Now, Fernández is negotiating a restructuring of that credit and needs the vital support of the United States before the Executive Board of the organism so that a new instance is approved. As the world’s leading economic power and maximum contributor, the United States has a very important weight within the board and Argentina needs that guarantee.

The Democratic government maintains certain distrust of Kirchnerism And the incident involving the “pliers” in 2011, the confiscation of military communication material from a US plane in Ezeiza, is still remembered in Washington, which generated enormous bilateral tension. In addition, it looks suspiciously at Argentina’s position on Venezuela. However, Biden knows the region well, has spoken on good terms with Fernández and it will seek to maintain a pragmatic position with our country, as its advisers on Latin America have already advanced.

