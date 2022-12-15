After winning the semifinal against Morocco, France joined the list of teams that could reach two finals of a world consecutively. However, only two of these came to be proclaimed two-time champions, and even one was left without winning any of the finals played.
Taking advantage of this, Let’s review the list of the 5 countries who were lucky enough to have reached two consecutive finals and we will find out: How did the predecessors of France fare?
The Italian team was the first to reach two consecutive World Cup finals and also the first to win both. In 1934, when they organized the tournament, they beat Czechoslovakia 2-1. Then some four years later, they would repeat the feat against Hungary, which they beat 4-2 in the edition held in the neighboring country of France.
The verdeamarela began her legend as the top winner of the World Cups at the end of the 50s in Sweden, when she thrashed the local team 5-2 with a young Pelé. Although “El Rey” had a less relevant role in the following tournament (Chile 1962), Brazil did not have much trouble to overcome Czechoslovakia 3-1.
Brazil reached its fourth world championship in the United States in 1994, an edition that crowned it after beating Italy on penalties. In France 1998, they couldn’t beat the Frenchmen and lost 3-0, but in Korea-Japan 2002 they smiled again by beating Germany 2-0.
Considered one of the best teams in football history, Johan Cruyff’s A Clockwork Orange, which dazzled in the 1970s, was unable to translate the good game it showed on the field into titles. First Germany, with a 2-1 in 1974, and then Argentina, with a 3-1 in 1978, denied them the chance to be champion.
La Albiceleste played an unforgettable World Cup in Mexico in 1986 that sealed the championship after beating Germany 3-2 in the final with Diego Armando Maradona as the leading figure. In 1990, both teams met again in Italy, but this time the Germans won 1-0.
Germany, the team with the most played world finals, had to endure two consecutive defeats before lifting the cup. In the 1982 World Cup in Spain, they fell 3-1 against Italy, while in Mexico 1986 they could not beat Argentina and lost 3-2. Only in Italy 1990 would his revenge come against the same rival and he managed to lift the Cup by beating the South American team by the minimum.
Brazil and Germany are the only two teams that reached the top of the world on 3 consecutive occasions but only Brazil could lift the trophy and become double champion to join Italy like the only two selections in being two-time world champions
#teams #reached #World #Cup #Final #row
Leave a Reply