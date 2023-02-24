A recent analysis of Bloomberg indicates that Chili is regaining his position as the safest country of Latin America in terms of investment.

(Read here: Why did Putin’s invasion of Ukraine hit his pocket in Colombia?)

Chile’s country risk has fallen to its lowest level in eight months and is now significantly lower than Chile’s. Peru and Panamajust two months after the three countries competed for the coveted first place.

Although Chile has improved its investment climate with the rejection of the new Constitution, according to analysts, the internal conflicts faced by these other two countries make it more eye-catching.

Peru, which is experiencing an unprecedented crisis since last December 7 after the self-coup attempt by Peter Castillo, it has not managed to get out of the demonstrations that have paralyzed much of the country. While whatand Panamaa tax dispute threatens to halt production at its largest cobra mine.

“As a result, Chile again looks like a good house in a bad neighborhood,” says Bloomberg.

Compared to other countries, the Government of Mexico is cutting funding for the body that oversees elections. For his part, Argentina is on the verge of another crisis with the proximity of new elections, and in Brazil The parties of former President Bolsonaro recently stormed the Presidential Palace.

Protesters in Peru are calling for elections to take place in April 2023.

“While concerns about Chile have been easing, this is not the case for other economies in the region such as Peru with constant protests and Colombia with Petro “said Juan Prada, a strategist at Barclays, referring to the new president of Colombia.

Chile’s economic prospects are also beginning to improve, as China’s post-pandemic reopening and a rebound in copper prices – by far Chile’s top export – have given the peso a boost and helped curb inflation. . Furthermore, Chile posted a budget surplus last year for the first time in a decade.

Confidence in Chile is also reflected in the peso, which is at its strongest level since April 2022 and is the best-performing emerging market currency this year, appreciating 7.5%.

*With information from Bloomberg